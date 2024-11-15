Tottenham and Premier League legend to iron out one-year deal after Fabrizio Romano confirmation

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has clarified the contract situation with Tottenham and Son Heung-min, though while a one-year extension is coming, a separate report has dropped a bombshell on the forward’s future beyond that.

Son, 32, is a bona fide Premier League legend having become the first Asian player to break the 100-goal barrier in the EPL era. His current tally of 123 goals places him joint-19th in the all-time rankings. With Nicolas Anelka (125), Robbie Keane (126) and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (127) all just a few goals ahead, Son should take 16th spot before the season is out.

It’s important to note Son’s tally has also been achieved largely without the aid of penalties. Duties from the spot were primarily hoovered up by Harry Kane during his time at the club.

How much further Son climbs up the rankings will hinge on how much longer his Tottenham career extends. Son’s existing contract is due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season, though there is a club option for an extra 12 months.

And according to trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have started the process of activating that option. As such, Son will soon be under contract at Spurs for the 2025/26 campaign too.

“I have something to say about Heung-min Son, a top player of Tottenham Hotspur,” said Romano on his YouTube channel. “It’s important to say that, according to my information, Tottenham are prepared to take the option to extend the contract of Son.

“So if you check on Son, on all the websites, for example, Transfermarkt, you can see that his contract is expiring in the summer of 2025.

“But Tottenham have an option, have a clause in the contract to extend the deal for one more season, 2025/26, and they are in the process, from what I’m hearing, of extending this contract for one more year.

“This is the idea, this is the plan, the process has already started and so the expectation is for Son to have a longer contract at Tottenham.”

Romano concluded by noting he is unaware of any contacts between Son and rival clubs. The reporter also stressed Son and his camp are fully aware Spurs will soon trigger their 12-month option.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Tottenham first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

What comes after one-year extension?

According to a recent report from TBR Football, Tottenham have surprisingly informed Son and his camp they have no intention of discussing a long-term extension beyond the one-year option.

As such, the 2025/26 season could be Son’s last in a Spurs shirt. If it is, Son will bring his Tottenham career to a close at the 11-year mark having cemented himself as one of the club’s all-time greats.

A separate report from TBR Football subsequently claimed Son is a player of interest to the Saudi Pro League.

TEAMtalk can also reveal French giant PSG hold long-term admiration in Son and have previously formulated plans to make a push for the South Korean.

If Spurs fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, the possibility of Tottenham selling Son to PSG in the summer of 2025 would be in play.

Latest Tottenham news – New centre-back wanted

In other news, Caught Offside claim Tottenham are rivalling Chelsea in the race to sign Bournemouth centre-back, Illia Zabarnyi.

Bournemouth will reportedly cash in on the impressive Ukrainian if bids of around £50m are tabled.

Should Spurs miss out on Zabarnyi, then they could go down a different path by landing Jonathan Tah.

Reports claim Spurs are ‘in talks’ with Tah’s camp about the German moving to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when his Bayer Leverkusen contract expires in the summer. Competition on that front will come from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.