Tottenham fully intend to bid again after West Ham rejected their opening offer for Mohammed Kudus, and why Spurs fans should not fear a Chelsea hijack has emerged.

Spurs are determined to add an explosive new forward to their attacking ranks over the coming weeks. A move for Eberechi Eze was explored but has since been shelved. Tottenham also baulked at the £70m asking price they were quoted by Bournemouth for Antoine Semenyo.

New manager Thomas Frank immediately sought a reunion with Bryan Mbeumo, though the Brentford ace only has eyes for Manchester United.

As such, Spurs have fixed their gaze on Kudus of West Ham and multiple sources including David Ornstein have confirmed a £50m bid has been lodged.

The offer was rejected by West Ham, though the story does not end there.

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Spurs now plan to thunder back in with an improved second bid.

“Tottenham are set to bid again for Mohammed Kudus next week as player’s keen on joining Spurs,” wrote Romano.

“Chelsea have also been in touch with Kudus’ camp with more clubs also interested, but Spurs want to accelerate. Thomas Frank already approved Kudus as key target.”

As mentioned, Chelsea are posing a threat to Spurs, though reporter Ben Jacobs has explained why Tottenham fans should not fear.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Spurs top priority is Mohammed Kudus and the Ghanaian midfielder is keen on a move, as revealed.”

Kudus is giving priority to Tottenham above all others if leaving West Ham. That sentiment was echoed by Ornstein in his update when declaring “personal terms for the 24-year-old Ghana international are not expected to be an issue.”

Clearly, a deal is there to be made if Spurs return with a more satisfactory offer. Kudus’ contract with West Ham contains a release clause worth £85m for Premier League sides but thankfully for Spurs, West Ham won’t demand it.

“Expected to take around £60m to strike a deal,” added Jacobs on X. “West Ham won’t demand the £85m Premier League-specific release clause.”

Left-footer Kudus cost roughly £38m to sign from Ajax two summers ago. He’s notched 19 goals and 13 assists across his two campaigns with West Ham so far.

Latest transfer news – Arsenal raid Chelsea / Striker picks Man Utd / £55m Liverpool move

✅ Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Chelsea ace, as opening bid readied

🤝 ‘Best striker in the world’ PICKS Man Utd to gift Amorim sensational transfer coup

🔴 £55m ‘top-class’ star ‘keen’ to ‘join’ Liverpool after Arne Slot approval