Tottenham ‘prepare’ £25m bid to finally sign Son successor from West Ham

Two separate sources have confirmed Tottenham are readying a move for a West Ham winger, and The Hammers could be prepared to cash in for a small loss.

Among Tottenham’s biggest issues this season has been their bluntness in attack. None of the strikers at Thomas Frank’s disposal are a patch on former talisman Harry Kane. It’s a similar story on the left wing, with Spurs lacking goals from those tasked with filling the void left by club icon Son Heung-min.

Furthermore, long-term injuries to James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski – probably Tottenham’s two best attackers – have exacerbated the issue.

Tottenham have tried and failed to sign a plethora of wingers this month including Antoine Semenyo and Yan Diomande.

But according to the latest from The Daily Mail and Ben Jacobs, they could have better luck with Crysencio Summerville.

The former Leeds United ace earned a move to West Ham 18 months ago after a standout season in the Championship that saw him named that division’s player of the year.

The right-footed left winger has understandably found it more difficult in the Premier League, though in truth, he was starved of opportunities for large portions of his first season with The Hammers.

And per The Mail, Tottenham are ready to spring into action and are readying a £25m bid to test West Ham’s resolve.

The report read: ‘Tottenham are planning another transfer raid on West Ham as they prepare a £25million bid for Crysencio Summerville.

‘Dutch winger Summerville, signed by the Hammers from Leeds in the summer of 2024, scored the opener in a 2-1 win for Nuno Espirito Santo’s team at Spurs on Saturday.

‘He has extreme pace and technical trickery, and would address Thomas Frank’s problem position, the void wide on the left of the front line since Son Heung-min’s exit for the United States.’

Taking to X soon after, reporter Ben Jacobs added his take on the story. Per Jacobs, West Ham now value Summerville at £25m, which is just under the total value of the package (add-ons included) they paid Leeds.

“Tottenham have made a surprise enquiry for Crysencio Summerville,” wrote Jacobs. “Valued by West Ham at £25m.”

If Summerville were to join Tottenham, The Mail suggested the way would be cleared for unhappy forward, Mathys Tel, to leave on loan.

After being omitted from Spurs’ Champions League squad for the second half of the season, Tel is desperate to leave and Paris FC – not to be confused with PSG – are keen on a six-month loan.

Tottenham, West Ham discussing goalkeeper swap

Summerville’s potential transfer isn’t the only deal being discussed between the two London clubs.

Both ExWHUEmployee and our own Dean Jones have confirmed talks are underway for the shock swap of Mads Hermansen and Antonin Kinsky.

The two back-up goalkeepers could trade places until the end of the season, with duelling six-month loans on the table.

Latest Tottenham news – Morgan Gibbs-White… again / Thomas Frank sack

In other news, Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White remains on Tottenham’s radar long-term, and the England international could finally be on the move this summer, we understand.

respected journalist David Ornstein has provided an update on Frank’s situation, confirming that he remains under ‘huge pressure and scrutiny.

However, Ornstein notes that the win over Dortmund is an ‘enormous’ one for Frank, and the Spurs hierarchy, including CEO Vinai Venkatesham, want to give him time to turn things around.

In other news, my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Porto manager Francesco Farioli is on Tottenham’s shortlist should they be forced to part ways with Frank.

Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are also admirers of Farioli, who boasts an incredible 86% win record at Porto.