Tottenham prepare £30m bid for ferocious Prem midfielder after Conor Gallagher hopes fade

With a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher looking increasingly difficult, a report claims Tottenham have shifted focus to a different Premier League option and a £30m bid has been readied.

Spurs wasted no time getting their ducks in a row this month, with centre-back Radu Dragusin and forward Timo Werner already delivered. Per the Independent, Tottenham have one more arrival in mind – a central midfielder.

Ange Postecoglou and co hope to complete a deal during their winter break which runs from January 15-26.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher emerged as their ideal target. The 23-year-old is proven in England, can influence the game at both ends and has the stamina to mesh well with Postecoglou’s high octane football.

The Independent stated that despite Gallagher’s growing influence at Stamford Bridge – where he’s captained the side on numerous occasions this term – Chelsea would be open to cashing in.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, news on Gallagher leaving the Blues is quiet and the player’s high valuation may be the reason why.

Romano suggested a “very, very big package” would be required to unlock the deal. The Independent listed a hefty £50m valuation.

If that figure has proved too high for Spurs, there are no shortage of alternatives.

Indeed, according to Brazilian outlet Gavea News, Tottenham are turning their attention to Wolves midfielder, Joao Gomes.

£30m to seal deal for tackle machine?

It’s claimed Gomes, 22, is attracting ‘significant interest’ from Tottenham who are preparing a ‘substantial proposal’.

The bid being cooked up is reportedly worth around £30m and the outlet suggest an offer of that size would be accepted by Wolves.

Gomes only moved to Molineux from Brazilian side Flamengo in the last winter window. However, the combative midfielder has been an instant hit and his ferocity in the tackle and ball-winning abilities have caught the eye.

Indeed, Gomes currently ranks fourth in the tackles metric for Premier League midfielders this season. Only Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Vinicius Souza (Sheffield United) and Spurs’ own Pedro Porro have made more.

Additionally, Gomes made a whopping 10 tackles in a single match during the 4-1 victory over Brentford on December 27. No player has made more tackles in a Premier League match this season.

Should Tottenham succeed with their rumoured bid, Flamengo would be due a 10 percent portion of the proceeds.

That would still leave Wolves in line to generate a handy profit on the player. Gomes cost roughly £16m when signed from Flamengo one year ago.

Tottenham’s need for a new midfielder is currently at its peak given Yves Bissouma (Mali) and Pape Sarr (Senegal) are both on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham star to use January move as ‘shop window’ opportunity and set up huge summer transfer