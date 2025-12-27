Tottenham prepare double-your-money offer to get future captain to sign – Sources

Tottenham are ready to splash the cash on Micky Van de Ven to secure their long-term future together

Tottenham are prepared to roughly double the salary of a critical player in order to get the potential future captain to sign on the dotted line, sources have confirmed.

A busy winter window is anticipated in north London, but perhaps the most important deal might involve a player already in situ.

Tottenham are looking to accelerate contract talks key defender with Micky van de Ven in the new year, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Van de Ven is under contract to Spurs until 2029, so there is no danger they lose the outstanding Dutchman – despite interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the last 12 months.

However, Spurs recognise Van de Ven’s progress since he joined the club in 2023 – becoming one of the Premier League’s most highly-regarded defenders.

We can reveal that Spurs CEO Vinai Venkatesham opened initial conversations with Van de Ven’s camp in the summer, and now after further discussions, they are ready to progress heading into 2026.

We understand that Venkatesham is willing to put Van de Ven on the same terms as team-mate and captain Cristian Romero – whose new deal, which he signed in August, saw him become the highest paid player at the club.

Romero is understood to earn around £150,000-a-week basic but bonus payments make it closer to £200,000-a-week over the duration of the contract and a similar deal is being prepared for Van de Ven.

At present, Van de Ven earns around £90,000-a-week at Spurs, and can expect to roughly double his money if committing his future to the club.

Spurs, are willing to spend in the January window on the right targets, but they are equally keen to make sure their key men are tied down and Van de Ven is seen as just that.

Sources explain that the club’s hierarchy see Van de Ven as a future club captain in the long-term.

