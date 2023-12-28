Tottenham prepare formal Todibo move after sensing chance to overtake Man Utd despite Ratcliffe link

Tottenham Hotspur are determining their formal move for defender Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice, sources have told TEAMtalk.

So far there has been no official contact between the clubs but sources expect that to change as they now finalise their January plans.

The interest in Todibo has intensified over the past month as Tottenham sensed a chance to move ahead of Manchester United in the queue to sign him.

That battle will become more difficult though now that the Nice owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has completed his 25 percent purchase in Man Utd, who also want to sign Todibo.

Spurs are set to make their approach in an attempt to discover just how difficult negotiations around a move for him will be. And we revealed last week how they want a centre-back on board by mid-January so can not wait around.

Spurs also have five other defenders in sight with Genoa’s Radu Dragusin high on their list along with Everton’s Ben Godfrey, Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, Benfica’s Morato and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo.

Sources at Spurs consider Todibo and Dragusin as prime targets but all six defenders have been checked out heavily in advance of the January window.

Club staff have identified how each player will fit with Ange Postecoglou’s system but they have also been attempting to discover just how attainable their targets will be this winter.

Man Utd are not ready to sign Todibo in January, as the chances of them bringing in significant signings continue to be played down heavily.

It is felt they will still put off their transfer business until the summer in line with properly plotting and executing a squad overhaul.

Todibo – the story so far

Jean-Clair Todibo began his football career in the youth ranks of Les Lilas before being signed by Toulouse in 2016.

He played for Toulouse’s B team until 2018, before making his senior debut that August. It was the first of just 10 appearances before Barcelona snapped him up.

His involvement at Barcelona was limited and during his time connected to the club, he endured loan spells with Schalke, Benfica and finally Nice.

It was the latter who bought him permanently in 2021 and he has since flourished, making more than 100 appearances for them.

Todibo was rewarded with his senior international debut for France earlier this year, featuring in a friendly against Germany before being part of their record win against Gibraltar.

Todibo will celebrate his 24th birthday on December 30. He is under contract with Nice until 2027.

