Tottenham are readying an offer to sign a former Real Madrid playmaker in conjunction with a record-breaking move for Manchester City winger, Savinho, according to reports.

It’s fair to say the second half of Tottenham’s transfer window has not gone as the club intended. Spurs were blocked from signing Morgan Gibbs-White despite activating the player’s release clause and agreeing personal terms.

That prompted Tottenham to reignite their interest in Eberechi Eze and again, agreements were struck on both the player and club sides.

However, Arsenal brutally hijacked the move and Eze will now undergo a medical with the Gunners later today (Friday).

With James Maddison suffering an ACL injury, Tottenham are desperate to sign a No 10. A new winger to replace Son Heung-min who joined LAFC is also on the agenda.

Today’s update regards the chase for a No 10 and both The Telegraph and Times stated Spurs are turning their attention to Nico Paz.

The Argentina international, 20, left Real Madrid for Serie A side Como last summer. Paz blitzed the Italian top flight in his maiden season and was named Serie A’s best player aged 23 or under after registering six goals and nine assists.

Paz – along with Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche – was named in both reports as being on Spurs’ radar. Per The Times, Tottenham are now rapidly accelerating their search for a new playmaker after the Eze miss.

And according to a separate report from Spanish outlet Marca, Tottenham are ready to act on their interest. They claimed Tottenham ‘prepare an offer for Nico Paz’.

The Times suggested Spurs must go above and beyond to seal a deal for two reasons. Firstly, Como don’t want to sell.

Secondly, Real Madrid would be due 50 percent of the sale price via a hefty sell-on clause, meaning Como must secure a high price in order to make a sale worthwhile.

Aside from the sell-on clause, Real Madrid also have the right to match any bids made for Paz. They also have three buy-back clauses which can be activated in the summers of 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Real Madrid have opted against triggering their buy-back clause this summer, but can re-sign the Argentine for just €9m in 2026 and €10m in 2027.

If Spurs were to thunder in with a significant bid for the Argentine, Real Madrid would have the opportunity to match the offer.

But given they’ve already turned down the opportunity to re-sign Paz for just €8m this summer, it appears they won’t stand in Spurs’ way.

Savinho transfer latest

Regarding the winger pursuit, TEAMtalk has exclusively been told by transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, that Savinho is now actively pushing to join Spurs.

The Brazilian is desperate to feature regularly in a World Cup year and has tasked his representatives with convincing Man City to let him go.

City have thus far refused to entertain a sale but TEAMtalk understands Spurs are ready to go as high as €85m / £73.5m to seal a deal.

Thomas Frank has full belief he can turn Savinho into one of the league’s best wingers and Tottenham’s retain hope Man City can be convinced to cash in.

If City do decide to sell, the expectation is they’ll move for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.

Nico Paz’s extraordinary 2024/25 season

Paz’s standout stats among Serie A attacking midfielders and wingers in 2024-25

