Tottenham prepare official bid in £30m-£40m range for cheeky first summer signing

Tottenham will place an early summer bid for Chelsea and England midfielder, Conor Gallagher

Tottenham will play hardball with Chelsea and open the bidding for Conor Gallagher in the £30m-£40m range, and TEAMtalk has exclusively learned why it’s Spurs who are likely to have the last laugh.

Tottenham have made no secret of their admiration of Gallagher who has emerged as a key figure for Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino this season.

The all-action midfielder, 24, has featured in every Premier League match he’s been available for this season. The only game he missed was through suspension.

Gallagher has even captained Chelsea in Reece James’ various injury absences. Pochettino is reluctant in the extreme to lose Gallagher, though the final decision is out of his hands.

TEAMtalk has learned that if Gallagher does not pen fresh terms in the coming months, he will be sold this summer.

Gallagher’s existing deal expires at the end of next season and Chelsea are unwilling to run the risk of losing a highly saleable asset for free if the contract stand-off rumbles on.

It’s out understanding Gallagher is seeking a hefty pay rise to £150,000-a-week. The Blues are reluctant to meet that demand.

If a breakthrough isn’t made, Gallagher will be moved on, just as Mason Mount was last summer when having a year left on his deal.

Tottenham boss Postecoglou has earmarked Gallagher as the perfect addition to his midfield. Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey is also in their sights, though Gallagher is the No 1 target and only one new midfielder is expected to arrive.

Now, according to a fresh update from Football Insider, Tottenham are already working on their opening bid for Gallagher.

Tottenham to pile pressure on Chelsea

FI state an offer in the £30m-£40m range will be tabled. That is some way below Chelsea’s internal £50m valuation which TEAMtalk has been able to verify.

Spurs will reportedly play hardball with their bitter London rival and are well aware Chelsea will be under pressure to cash in before June 30.

A sale prior to that date ensures the proceeds are put towards this season’s accounts. The sale of homegrown players also represents pure profit on the balance sheet and axing Gallagher would ease Chelsea’s PSR concerns.

Whether Chelsea decide to cash on firstly hinges on whether Gallagher signs a new deal. If he does, a potential Gallagher exit will be a non-story.

If a new deal goes unsigned, the Blues will strongly consider any and all offers they receive and Pochettino’s insistence Gallagher be retained will be overlooked.

Where Gallagher would play at Spurs

Explaining Postecoglou’s infatuation with Gallagher, our transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, revealed the role Gallagher would assume in north London.

Gallagher would be deployed as a number six and compete with Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr in the deeper midfield roles.

However, Gallagher’s versatility will also ensure he gets opportunities further forward in James Maddison’s position if and when he misses out.

