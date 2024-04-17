Tottenham prepare surprise loan swoop for revitalised striker who’s already said yes to Postecoglou

Tottenham hope to have Timo Werner back in their squad next season, though a new report claims they’ll attempt to cajole RB Leipzig into a second loan spell rather than trigger their modest option to buy.

Werner, 28, signed with Tottenham on a six-month loan in January. His arrival came at a time when Ange Postecoglou’s options in the final third were sorely lacking.

Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic were both injured and Perisic was on the cusp of returning to Croatia with Hajduk Split anyway. Captain Son Heung-min had departed on international duty with South Korea at the Asian Cup.

Werner’s return to the Premier League raised eyebrows in some quarters, primarily because his previous stint in England with Chelsea was a struggle.

Werner has frustratingly continued to be wasteful in front of goal since joining Tottenham. However, his energy, drive, willingness to stretch defences in behind and positional versatility have all been huge plusses for Postecoglou.

The last of those traits has been on full display so far, with the striker primarily deployed on the left wing in north London.

Tottenham’s loan agreement contains an option to buy worth roughly £15m. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Werner would love nothing more than for Spurs to activate that option.

EXCLUSIVE: Fulham line up move for unwanted Chelsea star to replace key player with ‘offers’ from Man Utd, Tottenham

Werner says yes to longer Spurs stay

“Timo Werner is clear; he wants to stay at Tottenham, but Spurs will decide what they want to do closer to the end of the season, not now,” Romano told Caught Offside last week.

“There’s nothing we can add in terms of news as it’s the club’s stance and we can’t do anything about that.

“Spurs want to take their time and discuss things probably around May. Werner is happy at Tottenham, but it’s up to the club.”

However, Spurs boss Postecoglou has strongly hinted he’d also love for Tottenham to trigger the option.

“In my opinion, he’s been a great signing,” Postecoglou said in a press conference earlier in April. “He’s been a really important part of our structure.”

But according to a fresh update from HITC, Tottenham will attempt to secure a second loan agreement with Leipzig, rather than sign the player outright.

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive Tottenham sales and how they fared after leaving: Kane, Bale, Berbatov…

They state Spurs hope to extend Werner’s loan to include the full 2024/25 campaign. Whether Leipzig would be receptive to such a move is as yet unclear.

Werner is contracted to Leipzig until 2026, meaning they’re not under immediate pressure to cash in.

However, kicking a decision on Werner’s future down the road would do nothing for the German club in the here and now.

As such, any second loan agreement may come with the caveat of an obligation to buy being included, rather than an option

DON’T MISS: Ill-disciplined Tottenham legend told he can’t compete with ‘great’ Richarlison for key Postecoglou role