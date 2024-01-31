Tottenham prepare stunning late bid for Prem’s highest-scoring English striker; two leagues frantically scoured for replacement

Tottenham Hotspur have made AFC Bournemouth fear the exit of Dominic Solanke by considering a late January bid for the striker, according to a report.

Only Liverpool’s Egypt international Mohamed Salah and Manchester City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland have scored more goals in the Premier League this season than Englishman Solanke.

It has led to rumours about the former Chelsea and Liverpool prospect taking the next step in his career, back up to a bigger club.

There has been speculation about Newcastle United looking to reunite him with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, for example.

But the club to watch over the next couple of days could be Tottenham, according to The Sun.

Spurs, of course, sold England’s best striker, Harry Kane, to Bayern Munich in the summer.

They are being patient to find the right successor, but have brought Timo Werner in on loan from RB Leipzig to strengthen their attack this month.

Yet there are doubts about whether Tottenham will eventually activate their option to buy Werner, who besides could play more frequently from the left wing, which means there is still a vacancy at centre-forward in Ange Postecoglou’s system.

The Sun now suggests Tottenham are ready to test Bournemouth’s resolve before the January transfer window closes for Solanke.

So far, Bournemouth have resisted the idea of selling Solanke, but it is implied that Tottenham could give them something to consider within the next 48 hours.

The asking price for Solanke that might make Bournemouth buckle is in the region of £50m.

Indeed, the Cherries are under little pressure to sell because of Solanke’s contract lasting until 2027 after a renewal in September.

But at the age of 26, you wonder if the player himself might be keen on playing at a higher level again ahead of his prime years – especially if there is a starting place there for the taking.

Since Kane moved on, Tottenham have often utilised captain Son Heung-min as a centre-forward, despite him usually playing on the wing when the England captain was still in the same side.

They also have Richarlison among the ranks, but the former Everton striker has struggled for consistency since his 2022 move.

Therefore, thanks to his own current form, Solanke could feel confident of fighting for his place in Postecoglou’s squad.

Bournemouth search for Solanke successor

Tottenham’s interest seems to have shaken Bournemouth, who have until now been insistent that Solanke is going nowhere.

“Our door is closed and it’s bolted. We’re not interested in selling any player,” owner Bill Foley told talkSPORT in December.

“If situations arise that we’re put in a position where we are compelled to do something because the player really wants to move on, but we were very specific in terms of Philip Billing and Dom and signing them to new, extended contracts.”

More recently, head coach Andoni Iraola has added: “You never know what’s going to happen every time the window is open.

“Of course, I want to keep our best players.

“If we are talking about these players, there is no doubt that they are playing really well. We’ll see what happens.”

According to The Sun, Bournemouth have begun looking for replacements for Solanke in case he is taken away from them.

On their radar are players in the French and Belgian leagues, but no specific targets have yet come to the fore.

