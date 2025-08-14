Tottenham are reportedly ‘preparing’ to lodge a £60.2million bid on a Barcelona star who could join alongside Crystal Palace man Eberechi Eze.

Spurs look likely to be busy at the back end of the summer window. They have already signed six players so far, with Mohammed Kudus and Joao Palhinha the biggest names.

And there is interest in some more big players: Eze and Savinho.

But beyond that, Fichajes reports Tottenham are interested in signing Barcelona star Dani Olmo, and are preparing a €70million (£60.2m) offer for the midfielder, who was directly involved in 19 goals in his first season at the club.

The report suggests the ‘financial urgency’ means Olmo could indeed be sold by La Blaugrana.

It is reiterated that Eze is being looked at by Tottenham, and Olmo is in their sights ‘in addition’ to him.

Double signing not unlikely

It is not unlikely that Tottenham sign two new players at the back end of the window. Eze and Olmo can both play as attacking-midfielders and wingers, and Spurs have lost Son Heung-min to LAFC, while James Maddison has suffered a bad injury, meaning signings are needed in both areas.

TEAMtalk is aware that the north London club are confident that their efforts to sign Eze will bear fruit, and that follows a report which suggested a second bid would be made for Manchester City winger Savinho.

A first bid of £42million was turned away, but it’s expected Tottenham are coming back to the table.

With bids being made for both Eze and Savinho, Spurs clearly feel they’ll be able to add two new stars to the side.

But with Olmo said to be in the mix, there would surely need to be a decision made between him and Savinho, with Eze the top target.

The validity of the original report on interest in Olmo could be questioned, but there is no reason why two stars won’t be signed at Tottenham soon.

Tottenham round-up: Bissouma could leave

Juventus are reportedly soon to make an offer for Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The midfielder was left out of the UEFA Super Cup squad, with Thomas Frank citing frequent lateness as the reason.

Meanwhile, the prospective forward signings at Tottenham could help Leeds to sign Manor Solomon.

He’s said to be surplus to requirements, and with a loan not ruled out, his last short-term location of Leeds – who are still interested in him – could pounce.

