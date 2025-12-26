Tottenham presiding over hugely important deal that’ll sting Real Madrid

A reliable outlet has confirmed Tottenham are presiding over a deal that ‘would be more important than any new transfer’, and agreeing terms will sting Real Madrid.

Tottenham need help in several areas of the pitch right now, and would benefit greatly from upgrades at goalkeeper, central midfield, on the wings and striker.

Spurs do have cash to splash next month and were prepared to make Antoine Semenyo their highest paid player.

Unfortunately, Semenyo is gearing up to join Manchester City, though that could pave the way for Savinho to depart. The Brazilian is a long-time target at Spurs.

A fresh update from The Athletic ran the rule over Tottenham’s transfer plans next month and touched on both potential incomings and outgoings.

However, the report was keen to stress Spurs are also actively working on a different deal that per the publication, would be even more important than any transfer.

Tottenham are seeking to tie centre-back, Micky Van de Ven, down to a new and improved contract.

The Dutchman has arguably been Spurs’ best player this season and remarkably, is their second-top scorer with six goals, trailing only Richarlison (eight goals).

Van de Ven is contracted until 2029, though is understood to earn around £90,000-a-week at present. For a player of his calibre and influence in north London, a pay rise is a must.

And amid growing interest from Real Madrid who have veered away from signing Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate, Tottenham sense they must act to avert disaster.

The report read: ‘Away from the window, Spurs want to tie Van de Ven to a new and improved long-term deal, which, if they could, would be more important than any new transfer.’

