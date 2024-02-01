Tottenham pressing for green light to sign Swedish sensation as Postecoglou moves to barge Barcelona aside

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano claims that Tottenham are “trying to hijack” Barcelona’s deadline day deal for highly-rated Djurgardens youngster Lucas Bergvall.

The north London outfit have been one of the more active Premier League clubs in the winter window, having signed Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and Radu Dragusin from Genoa in a £26million deal.

A big-money move for stand-in Chelsea skipper Conor Gallagher also remains in the pipeline and could provide some late drama on deadline day.

However, the chase for Bergvall could do likewise as Romano claims Tottenham are trying everything to land the Sweden international.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Lucas Bergvall is in Barcelona with his family and we know Barca have an agreement with Djurgardens to sign this boy for next summer, but it’s also important to say that Tottenham are calling Bergvall every single hour to try to hijack the deal.

“Barcelona are in very advanced talks and they are pushing to get the final green light from the player after multiple meetings, but Tottenham are trying to hijack the move in every possible way by offering an important contract.

“Bergvall has also been in London to visit Tottenham, they will try to the final minute even if Barcelona remain confident. Let’s see what happens as we know crazy things can happen on Deadline Day.”

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King also insists there is “no reason why Tottenham shouldn’t rival Barcelona for his signature”.

King told Tottenham News: “Spurs have missed out on four or five young players and won’t want to miss out again, but I am not sure how they can offer a kid playing in Sweden a big role at the club.

“Especially when they have their full team available, it is hard to see a 17-year-old getting into that side.

“Having said that, I am all for bringing in foreign talent, as long as it suits the club and suits the player. Tottenham is a great place to develop, they have a fantastic stadium and fantastic training facilities.

“There is no reason why Tottenham shouldn’t rival Barcelona for his signature because at this moment in time, Spurs are as big as Barcelona, maybe not in name but certainly as a club.

“This one looks as if it will go down to the wire.”

Versatile Bergvall could be a real steal of a signing

Bergvall, who will turn 18 on February 2, has already made 29 appearances for Djurgardens – usually as a central midfielder, but sometimes in a holding role or even up front once – scoring three goals.

Before that, he appeared 12 times for IF Brommapojkarna and notched one goal.

Bergvall recently earned his senior debut at international level for Sweden in a friendly against Estonia.

His contract with Djurgarden is due to run until the end of December 2025, but a big move is likely to happen before then.

It just remains to be seen whether it could be to Tottenham or Barcelona.

Spurs are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they head to Everton in the lunchtime kick-off.

