Savinho and Pedro Neto are both targets for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up efforts to force a breakthrough in their pursuit of Savinho by exploring a potential move for Chelsea winger Pedro Neto, TEAMtalk understands.

Spurs have been working on a deal for Savinho for several weeks and remain determined to make the Brazilian their marquee wide signing this summer.

However, Manchester City have continued to delay negotiations as they insist they first need to secure a replacement before sanctioning his departure.

TEAMtalk can reveal that City have identified Neto as one of their leading options along with Paris Saint-Germain’s Ibrahim Mbaye.

Sources have confirmed the Premier League champions have held talks with Chelsea over the Portugal international, with head coach Enzo Maresca giving sporting director Hugo Viana his approval to pursue a move.

While Neto is not actively pushing to leave Stamford Bridge, TEAMtalk understands the 26-year-old is weighing up his future following Chelsea’s recruitment drive this summer.

The arrivals of Morgan Rogers and Geovany Quenda have increased competition in the attacking positions, leaving Neto open to assessing opportunities should the right project present itself.

Chelsea are understood to be willing to consider offers for the former Wolves winger, with sources indicating they would demand at least £60million before entering serious negotiations.

Man City prepared to pay Neto price

Manchester City are prepared to meet that valuation if they decide to press ahead, believing Neto would provide the experience and versatility required to replace Savinho.

Tottenham, though, have also entered the picture.

TEAMtalk understands Spurs have made enquiries over Neto’s availability as they assess contingency options, although Savinho remains the club’s clear first-choice target.

The north London side have now made it clear to City that they want the Savinho situation resolved within the next week, with Roberto De Zerbi’s and his recruitment team eager to have their attacking options in place before the new season gets underway.

For now, Savinho remains Tottenham’s priority, but City’s pursuit of Neto could ultimately hold the key to unlocking one of the longest running sagas of the summer.

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