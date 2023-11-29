Tottenham primed to accelerate efforts to sign attacking talent Postecoglou loves after €20m fee set

Tottenham are reportedly ready to accelerate a move to land an attacking player that Ange Postecoglou would love on board in north London.

The Australian is keen on adding two or three players to his first-team squad in the January transfer window, with a new centre-back and a central attacker the main areas that need bolstering.

Tottenham have been badly hit by injuries and suspensions ever since they hit the top of the Premier League after 10 games, so much so that they have now lost their last three games and are now out of the top four.

Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur are all poised to return in January, but the lack of strength in depth for Postecoglou has been brutally exposed of late.

In terms of their attacking talent, Ivan Perisic was ruled out for the season early in the campaign while Manor Solomon hit the sidelines not long after to then be followed by Richarlison.

And while, when everyone is fit, Spurs have a plethora of wide attacking options, links to Juventus star Samuel Iling-Junior refuse to go away.

Italian outlet Calciomercato recently claimed that Tottenham sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old in action for England Under-21s in their win against Northern Ireland.

The young attacker joined Juve in 2020 from Chelsea’s youth set-up but has only established himself as a fringe player in Turin so far.

He has made 22 appearances for the first team, scoring once and providing three assists in 671 minutes of football.

Juve name their price for Iling-Junior

And now, it appears that Juventus are willing to sell Iling-Junior for €20million (£17.4m) in January, despite him having a contract that runs until 2025.

Il Bianconero adds that the player himself wants to leave the Serie A giants in search of regular playing time, adding that he fits the bill for what Postecoglou wants from a forward player.

However, Iling-Junior could well find the same issues in north London that he is having in Turin if he does make the switch to Tottenham in the new year.

Once everyone is fit again, Postecoglou will have an abundance of wide players at his disposal, especially if he signs a world-class centre-forward and then moves Son Heung-min back to his normal position on the left.

At this stage, it will be a case of wait and see and whether that interest is as genuine as is reported.

