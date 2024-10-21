Tottenham primed for sensational defensive signing as sale now ‘very likely’ to happen

Tottenham Hotspur are once again leading the race to sign a Destiny Udogie left-back alternative after failing with a move for the player during the summer transfer window.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed how the north London outfit tried to bring in Lecce star Patrick Dorgu during the last window, only for the Serie A outfit to scare off clubs with their £29.5m (€35m, $39m) valuation of the player.

Dorgu has emerged as one of the most exciting young wing-backs in Italy over the past 18 months, sparking interest from across Europe for the talented 19-year-old.

Gazzetta dello Sport revealed recently that Tottenham remain keen on securing Dorgu’s services, while TuttoJuve confirmed significant Chelsea interest as they look to replace the outgoing Ben Chilwell in their squad.

For their part, Lecce are thought to be doing all they can to keep the defender on board, having announced a new deal for the player until 2029.

However, FiorentinaNews now reports that even though Dorgu has extended his stay at Stadio Via del mare, that does not rule out an exit from the club.

Indeed, they state that Lecce offered the defender a new contract so that they could get a bigger fee for him when he departs and that Dorgu is expected to see out the remainder of the season at Lecce but he is ‘very likely’ to depart the club in the summer of 2025.

The Serie A side certainly look primed to make a massive profit on the player, having signed the Denmark international for just €200k from Nordsjælland in 2022. Indeed, it’s reported that Lecce are hoping that a bidding war ensues for the exciting full-back to recoup an even bigger profit.

How Dorgu fits in at Tottenham

If he did arrive at Tottenham next summer, Dorgu would likely replace veteran Wales defender Ben Davies in Ange Postecoglou’s first-team squad.

The 31-year-old has plied his trade in north London for the last decade but will be out of contract next summer and it’s highly unlikely he will be offered an extension if a younger alternative is brought in.

Davies does offer the versatility of playing at centre-back too but that role now appears to have gone to summer Archie Gray, who has already played right-back, left-back, centre-back and central midfield for Tottenham in pre-season and since the regular campaign started.

At 19, Dorgu is two years younger than Spurs’ current first-choice Udogie but the former Udinese man will have had two full seasons playing in England by the time the Dane eventually arrives.

However, it will be good for Udogie to have strong competition on his heels as he’s not quite showed the same level of performance as he did during Tottenham’s stunning start to last season when they led the league after 10 games.

Udogie has had his injury issues and is currently being eased in and out of the side by Postecoglou so as not to risk any further issues, but he is still regarded as one of the best attacking left-backs in England on his day.

Latest Tottenham transfer news: Spurs eye Inter ace / Porro Real concern

Tottenham are keen on landing Inter Milan star Yann Bisseck and could even offer a recent signing as part of a player-plus-cash deal, it has been claimed.

According to Italian source Inter Live, Tottenham hold ‘strong interest’ in the defender amid his rise at Inter and could – surprisingly – offer Radu Dragusin as part of the deal.

Meanwhile, Tottenham would consider selling Real Madrid target Pedro Porro if bids of roughly £60m are tabled, and whether a move is made will hinge on what happens with Trent Alexander-Arnold up at Liverpool, according to reports.

In the event Liverpool manage to keep Alexander-Arnold in situ, Real Madrid will simply turn to an alternative. Per the latest from Give Me Sport, Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen) is on their radar, as is Tottenham ace Porro.

IN FOCUS – Dorgu v Udogie stats last season

Stats from Serie A and Premier League matches

Those stats give a clear indication of who the more experienced player is on the defensive side of things, but a telling one is how many completed crosses Dorgu was able to get in compared to Udogie – despite the latter having three assists and Dorgu none.

That conversion rate of goals and assists suggests Udogie has more end product, but Dorgu is still a teenager and clearly a huge talent who is on the rise and would be a potential threat to Italy star Udogie going forward.

It just remains to be seen whether or not Tottenham win any transfer war that potentially erupts for the Lecce man next summer.