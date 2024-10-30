Tottenham primed for January centre-back signing, with Arsenal superiority highlighted by ex-Spurs man

Former Tottenham scout Mike Brown has revealed the club are eager to land a new centre-back in January, as he explained why Arsenal and Manchester City are so successful.

Spurs have of late been a fairly solid defensive outfit in comparison to other Premier League sides. So far this term, they have conceded 10 Premier League goals in nine games, a tally bettered by only three sides.

In any case, they are looking to improve their defensive capabilities and the depth of their back line.

That is according to their former scout Brown, who told Football Insider they would like to be able to rotate more at the back than they can currently.

“Tottenham worry me defensively,” Brown said.

“They fall down at the fundamentals, they’re just not good enough at the back. That’s even with their first-choice team on the pitch. Their strength in depth is an issue too because it makes rotation difficult.

“They’ve got a settled pairing in [Cristian] Romero and [Micky] Van de Ven, but behind them, they’re short of real quality options and strength in depth.

“From what I’m hearing, they want to bring in someone who can fill in if those two miss out.”

Arsenal superiority explained

Brown also explained the defensive strength of rivals Arsenal – who have also conceded 10 league goals this term – is one of the reasons they and champions Manchester City are currently so strong.

“All the best teams have defensive units that you know you can rely upon every week,” he said.

“Look at Arsenal, for example, the big reason they’ve been able to challenge for the title is because of their defenders.

“Gabriel and [William] Saliba are so solid at the back, and everybody does their bit.

“Man City as well, everybody talks about their attacking talent and rightly so, but their defence is outstanding with the likes of [Ruben] Dias, [Manuel] Ajanki and [Josko] Gvardiol.”

Tottenham round-up: Two wingers could leave

Tottenham could see the back of one important player if AC Milan get their way. Senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly eager to take compatriot Dejan Kulusevski to the club.

Fellow winger Timo Werner’s Spurs career will seemingly last no longer than his current loan spell, as Ange Postecoglou is ready to let him return to his parent club.

Instead, he wants to sign Marcus Edwards from Sporting CP, with TEAMtalk sources stating the club are very keen, but Manchester United – potentially soon to be managed by Ruben Amorim – have also been linked with the winger.

Meanwhile, a transfer closer to home could be made, as Tottenham are said to be interested in the signing of Karl Hein, who is owned by rivals Arsenal, but currently on loan at Real Valladolid.

Tottenham centre-back depth

Tottenham have just four senior centre-backs in their squad at the moment.

Radu Dragusin has not impressed enough since his signing last January to displace Romero or Van de Ven at the back, and Ben Davies has only been used sparingly of late.

As such, their desire to increase depth at the back makes sense.