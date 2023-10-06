Tottenham primed to make ‘serious’ offers for double defensive signing after expanding wish list

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to watch Galatasaray defenders Victor Nelsson and Sacha Boey, according to reports in Turkey.

Nelsson has already been named as a target for Tottenham as they look to add another centre-back next year, while Boey appears to be a new link, having previously been mentioned as an option for their north-London rivals Arsenal over the summer.

The update has come from Fotospor, which claims as many as four Tottenham officials will collectively be watching Nelsson and Boey’s performances for Galatasaray when they face Bayern Munich in the Champions League after the October international break.

Boey is a right-back, so Tottenham could add two new defenders of different profiles to their squad by buying both him and Nelsson. According to the report, they would be able to submit ‘serious’ offers for the pair if convinced they would be the right recruits.

Nelsson, a 24-year-old who represents Denmark internationally, is under contract with Galatasaray until 2026. French full-back Boey, meanwhile, is tied to the Istanbul outfit until 2025.

Boey, 23, was a starter for Galatasaray in their recent Champions League upset win over Manchester United, in which Nelsson eventually came on as a substitute to join former Tottenham man Davinson Sanchez in the backline.

As well as Sanchez, Spurs also sent Tanguy Ndombele to Galatasaray this summer, but if their interest in Nelsson and Boey becomes concrete, they could eventually take two players back from the Super Lig champions.

The report from Fotospor also suggests Tottenham may have an interest in Kerem Akturkoglu, an attacking midfielder who also started for Galatasaray against Man Utd.

Wolves battle Tottenham for Boey

However, scouts from various other clubs are planning to attend the same match as Tottenham’s representatives. One particular threat could be Wolves, who are said to be rivalling Spurs with their own interest in Boey.

It is not made clear what the asking price could be for Boey, nor Nelsson. All should become clearer when the next transfer window opens if they are indeed concrete targets for Tottenham, or Wolves as well in Boey’s case.

At centre-back, Ange Postecoglou’s go-to formula so far for Spurs has been to pair Cristian Romero with summer signing Micky van de Ven. Ashley Phillips and Eric Dier are backups, but the latter might leave in 2024 and would need replacing with someone the coach finds more reliable.

Meanwhile, at right-back, they have Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal as their main options after releasing Matt Doherty in January and loaning out Djed Spence again over the summer, this time to Leeds United.

