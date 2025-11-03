Juventus are starting to hope there might yet be a chance of Dusan Vlahovic staying at the club, as four Premier League clubs wait on standby for a decision, with Tottenham among them, TEAMtalk understands.

Vlahovic, 25, was in good form for Luciano Spalletti’s first game in charge as Juventus manager, as he played 85 minutes of the 2-1 win over Cremonese at the weekend.

There remains uncertainty about his future after the two parties failed to agree on a new deal, with the Serbian striker needing to take a pay cut if he is to stay.

Vlahovic’s current deal expires at the end of the season, which means, as things stand, he’ll leave on a free transfer next summer.

The signs had not been good despite Vlahovic showing very good commitment and professionalism across the campaign.

TEAMtalk sources are indicating that Juventus would still be keen on him to stay if they could find an agreement and there is some fresh hope since the new coach arrived.

Still, the finances remain an issue to overcome – and English clubs have been made aware of the terms that would be needed to sign him in 2026.

Vlahovic available for bargain fee; Four Prem clubs keen

TEAMtalk can confirm that Vlahovic has a €20million (£17.5m / $23m) valuation for the January window if no new contract is agreed in Turin.

The Italian club do not want to face a moment where they lose him for free at the end of the season, meaning a mid-season sale is likely as things stand.

We understand that Premier League sides, including Tottenham, Chelsea, Everton and West Ham – are expected to be updated on his situation later this month, sources say.

Thomas Frank is looking to add a new forward at Spurs, while Chelsea could also move for Vlahovic should the opportunity for a cut-price deal arise.

Everton, meanwhile, are crying out for a new centre-forward amid the poor form of Beto, and summer signing Thierno Barry, who is still developing.

West Ham’s lack of potency up front is glaringly obvious, too, so the Premier League quartet could battle for Vlahovic’s signature in January, if no new deal is agreed with Juventus.

Vlahovic signed for Juve in 2022 and has notched 63 goals and 15 assists in 158 games for the Italian giants so far.

Meanwhile, shock reports suggest that Porto are preparing to sell confirmed Tottenham target Samu Aghehowa in the January transfer window.

The Spanish international has notched 36 goals in 57 appearances for Porto, and Spurs’ scouts have been watching him for some time, but he will command a much higher fee than Vlahovic.

In other news, Spurs are reportedly plotting a move for Brentford winger Kevin Schade, with Fabio Paratici working on making a sensational reunion with Thomas Frank happen.