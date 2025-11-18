Tottenham primed to trigger Semenyo clause but require giant favour from Liverpool – Sources

Liverpool and Tottenham are set to battle to sign Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo

Tottenham Hotspur sources are confident the club have the financial capacity to trigger Antoine Semenyo’s release clause, should they decide to move for the Bournemouth man in January, but whether a deal can be struck may hinge on Liverpool.

It has been revealed there is a short activation window in which Semenyo can be signed for a fixed fee of £65million at the start of 2026.

The development comes as a slight surprise, as Bournemouth have previously been reluctant to reveal the precise timing of the clause.

Until recently, sources say Spurs had worked under the belief that any deal for Semenyo before the summer would be difficult – though they have been exploring the situation.

New clarity around the clause has elevated the possibility of a move – although sources have also indicated a fear that Liverpool will provide stiff competition.

That is part of the reason Tottenham have an extensive list of other transfer options for the next two transfer windows.

Semenyo is understood to be on Tottenham’s agenda though, and the club will assess the potential of meeting Bournemouth’s trigger clause.

Bournemouth still maintain hope they can hold on to the player for the remainder of the season – even though they would lose him for a cheaper price in the summer.

Tottenham are preparing for a period of heightened ambition heading into 2026, with significant funds anticipated to be made available for key additions.

Club sources suggest that the £65million fee required for Semenyo should fall within their financial reach but whether they bid for him is to be determined.

Tottenham require huge Liverpool favour

My fellow insider at TEAMtalk, Fraser Fletcher, shared his insight into the Semenyo situation earlier on Tuesday.

Sources told Fletcher it’s Liverpool who not only lead the race for Semenyo, but are the winger’s favoured destination.

As such, Spurs’ chances of sealing the blockbuster coup could rest entirely on Liverpool NOT tabling a bid. As it stands, it appears the Reds will make a move.

Should both clubs meet the release clause, the decision on who to join will rest with Semenyo and as we’ve seen in the past, Spurs don’t often win head-to-head transfer battles with their biggest Premier League rivals.

We’re just a few months removed from Eberechi Eze aborting his move to Spurs in favour of signing with their fiercest rivals Arsenal.

Furthermore, Liverpool have trumped Spurs in the not-too-distant past when stealing Luis Diaz out from their grasp in the January window of 2022.

Tottenham may well have the financial muscle to afford Semenyo, but realistically, they’ll struggle to convince the player to move to north London instead of Anfield, assuming Liverpool meet the clause too, of course.

Latest Tottenham news – Troy Parrott / Christos Tzolis / Harry Kane

In other news, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott is on the radar of Bayern Munich and Juventus as he starts to live up to his hype as a goalscoring sensation, although TEAMtalk can reveal how Spurs are determined not to make the same mistake with another young talent.

Spurs are among the clubs keeping tabs on Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, sources have told TEAMtalk.

And finally, Harry Kane should reject a fairy-tale return to Tottenham and prioritise a thrilling move to Barcelona next summer, according to England great Chris Waddle.