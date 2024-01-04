Tottenham priorities to ‘change’ amid 12-goal striker approach with centre-back move crumbling

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has suggested that the transfer priorities at Tottenham will “change” as they have “enquired about” Dominic Solanke.

Spurs have been prioritising the signing of a centre-back in the lead up to the January transfer window. That’s as both Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are out injured.

Tottenham lost the game the latter was injured in and three of the next four after that.

While they’ve turned things around with four wins in the last five games, the quality of opposition has not been the same as on their poor run.

As such, things could crumble again when they face teams of a higher standing if they’re without their main centre-backs.

In light of that, Ange Postecoglou is in the mix for a top defender to add to the side and ease the pressure.

Since the start of the January window, it’s been clear the top target is Radu Dragusin, from Genoa.

It’s been widely reported that the centre-back has agreed to personal terms, and talks regarding the actual transfer fee were nearing completion.

Dragusin doesn’t want to leave

However, that move has now been thrown up in the air, as Dragusin’s agent has stated the defender isn’t open to a move at the moment.

While he stated there has been contact with Tottenham, Dragusin “doesn’t want to leave” mid-season.

That’s as he sees the move as leaving “unfinished business” with Genoa.

While they’re currently six points above the Serie A drop zone, there could be a fear that his exit plunges them towards relegation.

While it seems unlikely that Tottenham’s priorities would change if they miss out on the defender, it’s possible, as they’re also in the mix for Bournemouth striker Solanke, according to insider Jacobs.

Tottenham enquire about Solanke

“When you get to the summer, it might be if they’ve succeeded in that [signing a centre-back], then the priorities change,” Jacobs said on Last Word on Spurs.

“But I think the summer will be a bit more specific, I think they will want a Dominic Solanke type profile, or they want to enter the race for an Ivan Toney should he become available.

“But I’m not saying they are concrete Spurs targets, although Solanke has certainly been enquired about.”

If it became clear a January move for the striker was possible, Tottenham might look for a way to get him and a centre-back through the door.

However, the priority is likely to remain a defender first until they get one, and if Dragusin doesn’t come through the door, they’ll move onto somebody else to ensure they don’t remain lacking at centre-back.

