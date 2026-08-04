Tottenham Hotspur Roberto De Zerbi has been strongly backed in the transfer market this summer

Tottenham have decided against signing Napoli goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in a potential swap deal for Guglielmo Vicario, according to reports.

Spurs survived relegation on the final day of last season as Robert De Zerbi’s side beat Everton 1-0 to avoid the drop by just two points.

18th-placed West Ham went down in their place and the Tottenham hierarchy are now determined to avoid getting dragged into a similar situation next season.

Tottenham have already brought in six new signings this summer with Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka all joining on free transfers, while Spurs have spent £237m on deals for Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Vicario played most of Tottenham’s matches last season but was dropped towards the end of the campaign, following their 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

His poor displays led to Antonin Kinsky finishing the season in net under Roberto De Zerbi, who has been well backed in the transfer market.

And Vicario has attracted a lot of interest from Italy, where he was born, with TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealing in July that both Juventus and Napoli are keen to bring the Italian international back to Serie A this summer.

Sources close to the player indicated at the time that Vicario is open to a return to Italy and expects to leave Spurs before the new season begins.

We also revealed that Tottenham are open to allowing the Italian to move on, while Juventus and Napoli have both made contact with the north London outfit.

It was reported recently that Napoli were willing to swap their goalkeeper, Milinkovic-Savic, for Vicario to keep the cost of the transfer down.

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Tottenham ‘outright rejected any proposal’ including Milinkovic-Savic

But now Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) is insisting that Tottenham ‘outright rejected any proposal’ that included Milinkovic-Savic.

Spurs ‘snubbed the proposal’ as they simply ‘didn’t consider Vanja Milinkovic-Savic to be good enough for their new number one’ in north London.

Tottenham are looking to bring in cash this summer for Vicario but the other club interested in the goalkeeper, Juventus, have so far offered ‘a loan deal with an option to buy for around €15m’.

Over the weekend, Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti questioned why Tottenham want to sell Vicario when asked if they could be signing the Italian goalkeeper.

Spalletti said: “Vicario is an experienced and top-quality goalkeeper. We just need to understand why Spurs have decided to leave him out.”

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Monday that Vicario is a “concrete option” for Juventus, he said: “Now Vicario is a concrete option for Juventus from Tottenham, where he is not going to stay at the club.”

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