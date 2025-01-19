Tottenham are reportedly ready to intensify their chase for a bargain Ligue 1 striker following Dominic Solanke’s injury, although their hopes of landing Jonathan David in the January window look to be disappearing.

Ange Postecoglou confirmed on Sunday, prior to the Everton clash, that the England forward suffered a knee injury in training, although the club do not yet know the full extent of the problem and how long he will be out for.

Speaking about Solanke before the game, Postecoglu told Sky Sports: “Dom tweaked his knee in training yesterday trying to have a shot – I am not sure the extent of it.

“It is always a blow when you lose key players and obviously in the situation we are in it is exemplified by the fact that we do not really have the depth to cover it.”

It’s another tough injury break for Postecoglou and Tottenham as they were also missing arguably seven players who would have started the game if they were not on the sidelines.

Postecoglou decided not to start Richarlison at his old club after his return in midweek following two months out, with young forward Will Lankshear also on the bench.

Depending on just how long Solanke will be sidelined, Tottenham have been looking at another striker addition anyway – given that recent reports suggest Richarlison is looking to move on in the summer.

Lille star David emerged as the club’s No.1 choice after their failed move for Randal Kolo Muani, but the Canada international is indicating that he wants to remain in France this month before then making a decision over his future at the end of the campaign.

However, TT sources have told us that Spurs scouts have also been tracking highly-rated Nice forward Evann Guessand, who is making a big impression in Ligue 1 this season.

The 23-year-old Ivory Coast forward has scored nine goals and laid on five assists in 26 games in all competitions so far this season, with 12 of those outings coming as a central striker.

Guessand also has the ability to play out wide, most notably on the right, which would kill two birds with one stone for Postecoglou, who has also been looking at adding another winger to his squad.

Nice are reportedly considering offers of around £20million for Guessand, which is easily affordable for a Tottenham side who still have money available to spend this month to help Postecoglou’s beleagured squad.

Spurs facing competition for Guessand

Tottenham will not have it all their own way in the chase for Guessand though, with the Daily Mail reporting that Premier League rivals West Ham United and Bournemouth are also keen on the attacker.

Guessand continues to impress this term, with French publication L’Equipe sticking the forward in their Team of the Season so far. However, it’s reported that luring the striker away midway through the season could still be problematic, as Franck Haise’s side are currently challenging for a Champions League spot.

Nonetheless, anything around that £20m mark will tempt them into a deal for a player who only signed a new contract until 2028 back in August.

Guessand would add pace and power to Tottenham’s forward line, plus that ability to play through the middle or on either wing but much now depends on Daniel Levy and co. tempting Nice into a sale.

