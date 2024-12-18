David Hancko is being pursued by Tottenham in January

Tottenham are reportedly hoping to sign Feyenoord centre-back David Hancko in January, with the Dutchman’s price tag dropping from his summer valuation.

Spurs have a few defensive problems to overcome at the moment. They have had to play with Radu Dragusin and makeshift centre-back Archie Gray in the heart of the defence of late.

That’s as a result of injuries to each of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies.

Tottenham have been linked with a few centre-backs to help their situation, and Feyenoord’s Hancko is one of them.

As per TBRFootball, they want to land a left-sided defender to be a backup for Van de Ven, and it’s believed Hancko could be available in January.

Tottenham have scouted the Slovakian on multiple occasions, and are seemingly willing to move on him.

It’s believed his price tag is dropping, too, with it now suggested to be lower than it was in the summer, when he was £35million.

Zabarnyi another target

The report reiterates that Bournemouth’s Illia Zabarnyi is also on Spurs’ radar.

However, it’s believed he’s only going to be available in the summer, and would be a replacement for Cristian Romero.

Hancko is wanted for the other side of the defence, so those two pursuits are not likely to be mutually exclusive.

The north London outfit will have competition, though, with Juventus also tracking Hancko, but they want to loan him in initially, which could give Tottenham the upper hand if they are to make a permanent bid.

Tottenham round-up: Kelleher move unlikely

Former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson has suggested a move for Caoimhin Kelleher is unlikely, as the club would not see the point in paying for him when they have Guglielmo Vicario.

A goalkeeper move could be made, though, with Spurs expected to open talks for Botafogo’s John Victor.

Meanwhile, it’s been stated by insider David Ornstein that Tottenham are backing manager Ange Postecoglou despite the club’s current position.

And a move for Leeds defender Pascal Struijk could be made by the north London club.

