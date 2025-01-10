Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly entered talks to sign a long-time centre-back target, currently playing alongside another major target Randal Kolo Muani at French giants PSG.

Having already signed Czech Republic Under-21 goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who impressed on debut against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, Spurs are looking to further bolster Ange Postecoglou’s injury-hit squad with more additions this month.

TT understands that a striker, another winger and a left-sided centre-back remain on the club’s radar, with Kolo Muani able to fill those two attacking positions – although he has played as a No.9 in limited opportunities for PSG this season.

As was reported on Thursday, Tottenham are said to be edging closer to a deal for Kolo Muani, with the France international poised to sign on loan with an obligation to buy.

The France international has fallen out of favour with PSG boss Luis Enrique, struggling to earn a starting role this season – as is also the case with centre-back Milan Skriniar.

L’Equipe reports that Spurs have offered the defender a way out of Paris by tabling another loan offer to the French giants. Enrique has preferred to use Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Lucas Beraldo this campaign, with Skriniar making just five league appearances so far.

There is certainly no lack of interest in the Slovakian, with the likes of Tottenham, Aston Villa and Turkish giants all being tipped to make a move for a player who was, at one point, considered one of the best defenders in European football while he was at Inter Milan.

Skriniar is on big wages in Paris, hence the loan-to-buy option currently being mooted, but the fact that he is left-sided and can also fill in as an emergency left-back ticks a number of boxes for Postecoglou.

Skriniar to push Romero-Van de Ven partnership

If he does sign up in north London, Skriniar would immediately provide strong competition for the first-choice partnership of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven at Tottenham.

Both players are currently sidelined with injury, with January 2024 signing Radu Dragusin having an extended run in the side alongside makeshift central defender Archie Gray.

However, Postecoglou is well aware that the centre-back position as a whole is short on numbers, despite 18-year-old Gray stepping in admirably as cover, and has been eyeing another experienced option.

The report from L’Equipe does not mention what sort of fee could be involved to sign Skriniar permanently, although his current market value is €15million (£12.5m / $15.4m) on Transfermarkt – which takes his age and the fact he has three years left to run on his contract into account.

Depending on how much longer Romero and Van de Ven are on the sidelines for, Skriniar would likely come straight into the starting XI alongside Dragusin and allow Gray to compete for his more natural defensive midfield role again.

