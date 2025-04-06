Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing considerable interest in signing the latest Brazilian wonderkid, Rayan, who has been earning rave reviews at this boyhood club Vasco da Gama.

The north London club are said to have been tracking the teenage striker since the age of 16 after he had a meteoric rise at Vasco, where he’s quickly established himself as a first-team regular in his homeland.

The versatile 18-year-old is capable of playing through the middle or on either wing and appears destined for a European switch, as Tottenham are one of numerous clubs monitoring his situation.

Indeed, TBR Football lists Spurs as well as Liverpool, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Wolves among the Premier League teams looking to snap up the teenage talent.

Tottenham have made a real push towards trying to bring in some of the top teenage talent from around the globe in recent transfer windows, after snapping up the likes of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, South Korean winger Yang Min-hyeok and Ireland forward Mason Melia.

That approach has also seen them heavily linked with Southampton attacker Tyler Dibling, although Manchester City and Manchester United are also firmly in the mix for the Saints star.

As for Rayan, the Brazilian starlet has been likened to former Selecao frontman Adriano in terms of his playing style.

He has appeared for Brazil’s Under-20s on 10 occasions, managing two goals, and was the top scorer during the U-17 South American Championships in 2023.

DON’T MISS ➡️ How Tottenham XI could look under Andoni Iraola as FOUR new signings step up in revamped attack

What Rayan could bring to Tottenham

The report adds that Spurs are looking at the Brazilian youngster to provide competition for first-choice No.9 Dominic Solanke in north London, especially Richarlison heavily tipped to head to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Despite only being 18, Rayan has already made 50 competitive appearances for Vasco da Gama, and has two international youth trophies to his name.

The left-footer spent much of his early years playing off the right wing and cutting in on his favoured foot, but is equally at home playing centrally or on the left.

Football Talent Scout’s Jacek Kulig has described Rayan as a “complete forward”, very much in the mold of Brazil legend Adriano, while he is also described as “powerful and determined” with “killer-instinct, great technique on the ball, and cleverness at his off-the-ball movements”.

The question now remains whether or not Tottenham can convince the player that a move to London is the right one for him, especially with so many other clubs keen on his signature.

Latest Tottenham news: Perfect Postecoglou successor tipped up / Kolo Muani chase back on

Tottenham’s new search for a new manager is now being tipped to lead them towards a London rival, after they were urged to shun an approach for their top target Andoni Iraola.

With Ange Postecoglou looking increasingly likely to exit the club in the summer, speculation over how will replace him continues to grow.

But, according to a former Premier League CEO, Fulham chief Marco Silva is the perfect fit for what Daniel Levy’s wants in a manager.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have decided to turn back to an attacking target they wanted to bring in during the January transfer window, per a report – and that’s irrespective of what happens with Ange Postecoglou and the alternative they signed instead.

Randal Kolo Muani is the player in question, with the French forward having started his loan stint at Juventus strongly before falling away.

That has not deterred Spurs though, with GiveMeSport stating they are ready to launch another raid for the player.

POLL – Which Spurs player do you think has the highest transfer value?