Tottenham put move on hold as Postecoglou weighs up options for star handed more chances

Tottenham have reportedly put a January exit on hold for player Ange Postecoglou has grown to rely on more and more recent as the season has gone on.

The north London side have been very active in the January window so far, having brought in Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig, while centre-back Radu Dragusin is clsoing in on his switch from Genoa, with Djed Spence heading in the opposite direction.

Postecoglou is also known to be looking at one more addition, with Chelsea skipper Conor Gallagher continually linked with a switch to Tottenham.

That said, players are still expected to leave, with Eric Dier close to ending his near 10-year stay with the club as a move to join up with Harry Kane at Bayern Munich nears.

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is another strongly tipped to move on, having only been used sparingly by Postecoglou in cameo roles off the bench.

The Dane is not really suited to the Australian’s high-octane football and is expected to leave in the winter window, although that woul potentially leave Spurs short as they currently without Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma while the pair are in action at the African Cup of Nations.

Another player who has been tipped to leave is winger Bryan Gil, with reports of interest from Italian outfit Fiorentina.

The Serie A outfit are keen to take the Spanish attacker on loan, given that he has already been farmed out to the likes of Valencia and Sevilla previously.

But reports from Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport claim that Tottenham are now putting the brakes on any move for now.

Fiorentina still waiting on Tottenham nod for Gil

The former states that Fiorentina feel Gil could be the ‘right solution’ for them in January, but that La Viola are ‘waiting for a definitive opening’ from Spurs regarding a temporary deal.

This is echoed by Corriere dello Sport, who explain that Fiorentina are ‘still waiting to understand’ if the nirth London are ghappy with a loan.

Corriere dello Sport adds that Tottenham are also yet to give any indications that Gil is available for loan and that if he does leave it will have to be permanently.

However, the attacker has made eight Premier League appearances this season. And although he not recorded a goal or an assist, Gil has performed well when called upon by Postecoglou.

Werner’s arrival, however, is probably a tell-tale sign that the Sapin international’s game time is now likely to reduce significantly – even with skipper Son Heung-min away at the Asian Games.

Spurs are back in action on Sunday when they head to Manchester United in the Premier League.

