Tottenham put pressure on rival suitors after joining race for much-hyped Barcelona striker

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the likes of Brazilian side Palmeiras to sign a talented Barcelona striker who is currently on loan at LaLiga rivals Real Betis in the January transfer window.

Vitor Roque is the player in question, with a transfer race hotting up for the 19-year-old after his impressive start to life on loan at Betis.

The Brazilian may have struggled to make a name for himself at The Camp Nou, but six goals and two assists for Betis so far this season have shown why Roque has previously been spoken of in such glowing terms.

Beits do have the option to sign the Brazilian permanently for €25million (£20m / $26m) in the summer and it was reportedly recently that the Spanish outfit were ready to issue Tottenham a hands-off warning.

And now Estadio Deportivo are the latest to report on Spurs’ pursuit of the 19-year-old, claiming that things are hotting up in the race for his signature.

It’s no secret that cash-strapped Barcelona are in urgent need to raise funds in January in order to sign the players they want and register others in their squad, including the likes of Dani Olmo, with the Catalan club therefore willing to sell Roque in the new year.

It’s also been reported that Palmeiras have already tabled a €20m (£16.5m / $21m) bid for the teenager, while adding that ‘Tottenham’s pounds are putting pressure on all parties’.

The report adds that the Premier League side are willing to offer Roque a ‘tempting salary’ and that the striker’s camp are ‘appreciative’ of the interest shown by Tottenham and others.

However, at this stage, Roque is not thinking about leaving Betis mid-season and wants to have a strong second half of the campaign in Seville, complicating Spurs’ pursuit as a result.

READ MORE ➡️ Arsenal ‘hold talks’ over hijacking Tottenham signing of proven Prem star in his prime

Latest Tottenham news: Spurs chasing January left-back signing / Chances of Rashford deal rated

Tottenham are reportedly planning to sign a new left-back in the January transfer window due to concerns over Destiny Udogie’s workload and a position change for a veteran star.

Ange Postecoglou’s defence has been crippled by injuries for much of the 2024/25 campaign, particularly centrally, with Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven and Ben Davies all currently sidelined. while Udogie himself also limped out of Sunday’s clash with Wolves with what looked like a hamstring issue.

Those problems have led to a search for more defensive recruits, with several left-back options on their radar.

Meanwhile, Tottenham aim to strengthen their attack in the upcoming January transfer window and a report has shed light on whether Manchester United outcast, Marcus Rashford, will wind up in north London.

IN FOCUS – What position should Tottenham prioritise for the January transfer window?