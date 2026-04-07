Former Premier League club CEO Keith Wyness has picked out four players he expects to shine under Roberto De Zerbi at Tottenham, including one who’s had a torrid time since joining.

Spurs are in a pickle that they’re hoping De Zerbi can get them out of. Two managers prior to the former Brighton boss, Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor, were vastly unimpressive, with the latter leaving Tottenham just one point above the relegation places.

That De Zerbi has been given a five-year deal suggests Spurs are happy to back him whatever happens over the next seven games, but the hope will be that he engineers Premier League survival this season.

Some players will need to up their games for that to happen, and former Everton and Aston Villa chief Wyness has picked out four men he feels will do just that under De Zerbi.

Wyness told Football Insider: “It seemed the strikers really benefited from him really well at Brighton.

“I’m looking at Randal Kolo Muani, Mathys Tel, and Xavi Simons to a degree. There are some players that will benefit from his style and his belief in the way he’s going to motivate, because he can motivate groups together.

“It just took a little while for people to understand him and what he was trying to get to at Brighton. And this time he hasn’t got that luxury of time. He knows himself, he’s got to hit the ground running. And that’s the difference.

“But those are the type of players that I think will benefit from his style of management. It’s going to be more the forward-looking players, possibly [Conor] Gallagher in midfield, who will like his combative style. There are some things that can work positively.

“For Spurs, they better hope it is going to be a positive rather than ending in division in the dressing room. He knows what he’s up against here. He’s got to get everybody united and fighting together.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Gallagher has had a woeful time at Tottenham

Midfielders like Manuel Locatelli, Pascal Gross and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have been favourites of De Zerbi at various clubs in the past, so he could indeed get some good form out of Gallagher.

The English midfielder will indeed be hoping he can get back in form under the new boss, having had a horrific time of it so far in north London.

The former Chelsea midfielder has played 11 games since joining Tottenham in January and has won just one of them – in which he played just nine minutes – losing eight others.

Gallagher has only once earned a 7 match rating on SofaScore, with his worst rating as a Spurs player 6.2 against Crystal Palace, while he was rated 6.3 in the 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest last time out.

He’d probably expect to return to the starting XI under De Zerbi, so will hope his performances are up to standard.

Tottenham round-up: Spurs want Kean

De Zerbi is reportedly interested in landing Italian striker Moise Kean from Fiorentina, where the striker has been in form, despite having been poor in his last spell in England, with Everton.

De Zerbi is also said to be keen on raiding one of his former clubs, Sassuolo, for defender Tarek Muharemovic.

Elsewhere, the boss has been told Guglielmo Vicario and Destiny Udogie need to go.

John Wenham said: “It’s interesting, the two Italian players in the squad, being an Italian in De Zerbi, are still two that I think should be moved on this summer.”