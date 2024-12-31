Tottenham racing to sign Premier League striker after January transfer approved

Tottenham could raid Brighton in January, though they want one condition met

Tottenham are keen on signing a Premier League striker on one condition after he was given the green light to leave in January, though with two rival sides already launching approaches, Spurs must act fast.

Spurs are primed for a busy January transfer window that could prove to be make or break for Ange Postecoglou. Despite dire results throughout the entirety of 2024, the lack of squad depth and crippling injury crisis have left the board under no illusions that they must back the manager in the winter window.

Tottenham have a number of positions they’re seeking to address and one of those is centre-forward.

The club’s aim is to bring in a capable striker to provide back-up and stiff competition for Dominic Solanke. That should have been Richarlison’s job, though the Brazilian has struggled with injuries and even when fit, has not justified his lofty £60m price tag with sub-par performances on the field.

Sources have urged TEAMtalk to keep an eye on Brighton frontman, Evan Ferguson, who could become a key target for Tottenham as the January window unfolds.

Brighton have made the Irish international available for loan in January and sources state he is keen on the opportunity to play in London. The desire to play at a bigger club is also present within the player.

Only 20 years of age, Ferguson is still young, though boasts extensive Premier League experience and is still considered one of the brightest young talents in football.

Ferguson has 59 Premier League appearances to his name, though the bulk of his outings this term have come from the bench, with manager Fabian Hurzeler favouring Danny Welbeck and/or Joao Pedro to start.

He has been hampered with injuries over the last year, but that has not put off his plethora of suitors who are keen to strike a loan agreement with Brighton in January.

Sources have stated that Spurs are eager to do just that, though they are not sold on the idea of developing another team’s player for nothing.

As such, it’s our understanding that Tottenham will only proceed with a move if able to insert an option/obligation to buy into any loan agreement.

Tottenham must act fast amid rival approaches

Tottenham are not alone in monitoring Ferguson, with Chelsea long-term admirers of the Brighton hotshot who was previously valued in excess of £100m by Brighton.

Ferguson is alongside Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap on Chelsea’s list of striking options and with a deal for the Ipswich man not likely until the summer, a six-month loan may suit all parties.

Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has asked his board for a potent striker to add to his ranks in a bid to stave off relegation. Sources have stated Ferguson is also in the Foxes’ sights.

West Ham are also big admirers of Ferguson and due to Michail Antonio now being unavailable, they view the Brighton man as a readymade replacement in the winter window.

We can reveal West Ham and Leicester have both approached Ferguson’s agents and one way or another, the striker is likely to leave Brighton in January.

Latest Tottenham news – January spree / Jack Grealish loan

In other news, TEAMtalk can confirm that aside from a new striker, Spurs are also striving to strengthen in the goalkeeper, centre-back and winger positions next month.

The identities of two centre-back targets have been confirmed by TEAMtalk, while Celtic winger, Nicolas Kuhn, is under consideration for the front three.

Elsewhere, stunning reports from Mail Online and Football London claim Tottenham could satisfy their need for a new winger by signing Jack Grealish.

The Manchester City man, 29, is woefully out of form having gone an entire year without scoring for his club. Grealish’s last goal came in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on December 16, 2023.

Nonetheless, a six-month loan signing in January has been touted and Man City being willing to subsidise a sizeable chunk of Grealish’s £300,000-a-week wages is key to the deal’s viability.