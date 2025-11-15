Tottenham are expected to win the race for a Real Madrid superstar

Insider Keith Wyness has suggested he expects Real Madrid star Rodrygo to land at Tottenham but there have been “whispers” of a huge Liverpool swap, while TEAMtalk can reveal which destination is most likely for the Brazilian superstar.

Spurs have a wealth of attacking options but still don’t seem to know who their best left-winger is. Xavi Simons has been used there to little effect and it’s been the same story with other men playing out wide.

As a result, it’s understood Tottenham will be looking to prioritise a new winger in the January window.

Wyness, speaking to Football Insider, feels Real Madrid man Rodrygo will land in north London, though reports of a Florian Wirtz swap deal with Liverpool could have an impact.

He said: “I think he’ll go to Spurs, but the whisper I got was a potential swap deal with Wirtz as part of it from Liverpool.

“Now, given the start that Wirtz has had, that isn’t beyond the realms of the imagination. I think he may fit better into the Real Madrid style of play and the La Liga style of play.

“I think that may be something that could have some currency in it. I didn’t dismiss it out of hand straight away.

“But I do think that Spurs will be the ones that end up paying the money to get him across from Real Madrid. I expect Spurs to push hard, but that Liverpool-Wirtz story did seem to make some sense to me.”

Rodrygo most likely to go to Man City

However, TEAMtalk has in fact found out from sources that a Tottenham move is unlikely in January, with Rodrygo’s salary demands deemed too high and beyond what the north London side are capable of paying.

It is instead Manchester City who top the race for the Brazilian forward.

Sources state the Premier League high-flyers are ready to trigger a deal worth €60-80million (£53-£70m).

They’re also willing to pay him €10million (£8.8m) in wages, so the move aligns perfectly for Rodrygo.

Tottenham round-up: Spurs want De Cat

TEAMtalk is aware that Belgian youngster Nathan De Cat will become the centre of a bidding war including Tottenham and the likes of Aston Villa and Bayern Munich.

Anderlecht could demand £31million for the 17-year-old star.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware Spurs have sent scouts to watch Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche.

They were present as the 22-year-old played 22 minutes in the 4-0 victory over Ukraine on Thursday evening.