Tottenham reach decision on selling midfielder to Barcelona on one condition – Exclusive

Tottenham are highly reluctant to sell Lucas Bergvall to any of his admirers including Barcelona, though there is one way in which a January transfer could go through, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Interest from Barcelona, Napoli and Juventus in Lucas Bergvall remains as TEAMtalk has previously reported, but Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to allow a January sale without signing a replacement to protect squad depth, according to sources.

He is also part of De Zerbi’s plans for the season and there is hope he will find his way back into the side.

The 20-year-old Sweden international signed a new contract until 2031 in September and has struggled for consistent minutes under Roberto De Zerbi this season.

That limited role has kept him on the radar of several European clubs. Barcelona continue to monitor the midfielder, having previously tracked him at Djurgården before Tottenham signed him in 2024.

The Catalan side view him as a versatile long-term option in central midfield.

Napoli have also been watching him as they assess their own midfield options. Sources suggest they are following his situation, though any move would face the same obstacles as other suitors.

Juventus have been the most active in terms of short-term interest, with some sources believing they would explore a loan until the end of the season. Even that now appears difficult.

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Tottenham highly reluctant to lose Lucas Bergvall unless signing replacement

Sources indicate Tottenham are reluctant to lose Bergvall in January without bringing in cover.

Allowing him to leave would reduce depth in a key area, and the club are not prepared to weaken the squad mid-season without a replacement already lined up.

That stance makes a permanent transfer or temporary departure highly unlikely in the winter window, regardless of interest from abroad.

Bergvall is also set to return from a knee injury and he could be in the squad for Tottenham’s Premier League match against Leeds this weekend.

His availability would give De Zerbi another option in midfield and they want him to rebuild match sharpness after a frustrating spell for the midfielder.

With regular minutes still the key to his development at Spurs, the coming weeks may determine whether outside interest intensifies again later in the season.

For now, Barcelona, Napoli and Juventus are watching from a distance. Tottenham’s position on squad depth and Bergvall’s injury return suggests he will stay at least until the summer.

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