Amid claims Tottenham Hotspur fear Son Heung-min is finished at elite level, a report has revealed the club’s decision on whether to sell, while a retirement plan is also understood to be in place.

Son is a bona fide Tottenham Hotspur legend and currently sits fifth in the club’s all-time top scorers list. With Martin Chivers (174) just two goals ahead, Son should take fourth spot over the coming months.

However, Son – now in his tenth season in north London – turns 33 in the summer and has looked a fading force at times this season.

A recent report from GiveMeSport claimed the club are ‘worried’ by what they’ve witnessed from Son in spells throughout the campaign.

As such, it was suggested Son may lose his undroppable status next year, with the captain forced to battle for a starting berth on the left wing instead of being an automatic pick.

A subsequent update from CaughtOffside claimed Spurs could be handed an even more agonising decision than whether to bench their captain.

Saudi Arabian pair, Al Ittihad and Al Hilal, are reportedly ‘both keen’ on signing Son in the upcoming summer. What’s more, the clubs are said to be ‘willing to pay as much as €50m for the South Korea international.’

But according to a fresh update from The Times, Spurs have no intention of selling Son despite the fact he’ll only have one year remaining on his contract come the summer.

Instead, Spurs actually hope Son will not only sign a contract extension, but go on to retire at the club, thus cementing his status as one of Tottenham’s all-time greats.

The report stated: ‘The club want Son to retire at Spurs although they have been unable to persuade him to extend his contract, which will have one year left in July.’

Ange Postecoglou stance on keeping Son Heung-min

Spurs have made a concerted effort to go younger since Postecoglou took charge, with the likes of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Mathys Tel all arriving. The trio are all teenagers, though are being entrusted with regular minutes by their manager.

And ahead of Tottenham’s clash with Manchester City on Wednesday evening, Postecoglou suggested he’s very much on board with keeping his experienced skipper around.

“You never want to try to predict with players like Sonny how long he will go for, because those kinds of players I think always defy whatever odds there are because of the way they look after themselves and conduct themselves,” Postecoglou said.

“Even this year, as difficult as it has been for us I think his numbers still stack up.

“The end comes for everyone, we know that, but I’ve always found with the best ones, they dictate it themselves. They know themselves when the time is right.”

Latest Tottenham news – Bissouma upgrade, Bentancur talks

In other news, Spurs are reportedly willing to offload Yves Bissouma at season’s end ahead of signing an upgrade in the holding midfield position.

The likes of Johnny Cardoso, Angel Gomes, Hugo Larsson and Adam Wharton have been linked with taking Bissouma’s spot.

Spurs can sign Real Betis’ Cardoso via a clause agreed between the two clubs when negotiating Giovani Lo Celso’s transfer last summer.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail revealed Spurs have opened talks with Rodrigo Bentancur regarding a contract extension.

The Uruguayan’s existing deal is due to expire at the end of next season (2025/26).