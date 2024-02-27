Tottenham reach risky decision on lucrative sale of their best player to Saudi Arabia

Spurs have reached a decision on whether to sell Son Heung-min amid growing Saudi interest

Tottenham have adopted an emphatic stance on the idea of selling Son Heung-min amid growing Saudi Arabian interest, and why their decision is a risky one has been revealed.

Son not only replaced Hugo Lloris as Tottenham captain last summer, but also took the lion share of responsibility for replacing the goals lost when Harry Kane was sold to Bayern Munich.

The South Korean has performed excellently on both fronts, though the spectre of Saudi Arabian interest is looming.

Losing Son a year after selling Kane would be unthinkable for Spurs fans and Ange Postecoglou alike.

However, reporter Ben Jacobs revealed all the way back in the summer of 2023 that Son had emerged as a key target for Saudi sides in the summer of 2024.

Responding to that news, Son wasted little time in reaffirming his loyalty to Tottenham.

“I’ve many things to do in Premier League,” said Son at the time.

“Money doesn’t matter to me now, and the pride of playing football, to play in my favourite league is important. I’ll prepare well when I’m back to Spurs.

“I want to play more for Tottenham in the Premier League.”

However, a a recent report from the Times echoed claims Son is among the key aims for the Saudi Pro League.

Superstars from Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are also in Saudi sights.

Son will turn 32 in July and at that stage, will have entered the final year of his Spurs contract. As such, the prospect of collecting a gigantic fee for an ageing player whose contract is running down would have its merits.

What’s more, if Tottenham were unable to tie Son down to a long-term extension, they may well lose the player for nothing 12 months later.

Spurs reach emphatic Son decision

But according to Football Insider, that is a risk Tottenham are more than willing to take.

FI state Spurs have determined they will reject each and every offer they receive for their talisman – irrespective of how high the Saudi bids go.

His contract situation is labelled ‘precarious’ in the piece, though Tottenham have already taken the first steps towards remedying that issue.

Informal talks regarding a contract extension between the club and player’s camp are said to have already taken place. They are a pre-cursor to formal discussions that will reportedly open once the current season concludes.

If Son makes it clear he’d be willing to pen an extension, the Saudi sides will be left empty-handed.

