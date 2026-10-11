Tottenham reach Roberto De Zerbi sack decision after winless run extends to six – Exclusive

Roberto De Zerbi is not yet in trouble at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are fully behind Roberto De Zerbi and have no plans to make a change in the dugout, with internal sources confirming to TEAMtalk that the club remain convinced the Italian is the right man to lead their project.

Spurs have endured a difficult start to the new season, remaining without a win in their opening six games, but the club’s hierarchy are understood to retain their confidence in De Zerbi and believe a significant improvement in results is just around the corner.

Despite the disappointing early results, TEAMtalk understands that there has been no consideration of a managerial change, with Tottenham continuing to support the former Brighton and Marseille boss as he looks to turn the club’s fortunes around.

The north London side are also relaxed about De Zerbi’s own commitment to the job, with sources insisting that there are no concerns over the Italian walking away from the project.

The message from inside the club is clear: Tottenham remain firmly behind their manager and are determined to give him the backing and time required to deliver the progress they believe he can achieve.

De Zerbi arrived at Tottenham late in March last season, inheriting a difficult situation as the club battled to preserve their Premier League status.

The Italian was tasked with keeping Spurs in the top flight despite having limited time to work with the squad and implement his ideas. Ultimately, he succeeded in keeping Tottenham up, securing their Premier League status and giving the club an opportunity to rebuild ahead of the new campaign.

That achievement has not been forgotten by the hierarchy, who continue to regard his work at the end of last season as an important factor in their assessment of his position.

Although the opening six games of the new campaign have failed to produce a victory, Tottenham are not prepared to abandon their plans at the first sign of adversity.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the club remain fully committed to De Zerbi and are confident that results will improve once the team begins to find consistency under his leadership.

There is an acceptance that the current situation is not what the club had envisaged, particularly after the backing provided during the summer transfer window. However, the feeling within Tottenham is that the early difficulties should not overshadow the broader project or prompt a knee-jerk reaction.

Summer business will give Roberto De Zerbi extra time

Instead, the hierarchy want De Zerbi to have the opportunity to work with his revamped squad and demonstrate that the investment made over the summer can translate into improved performances and results.

Tottenham made a significant financial commitment to De Zerbi during the summer, spending gigantic sums on a host of new players as they sought to strengthen the squad.

That investment represented a major show of faith in the Italian and the direction in which he wants to take the club.

Spurs were determined to give their manager the tools required to improve the team, address areas of weakness and establish a stronger foundation for the season ahead.

The scale of that spending also underlines why the club are keen to maintain stability rather than consider another managerial change so early in the campaign.

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A change in the dugout would risk disrupting the work carried out over the summer, with De Zerbi still attempting to get the best out of a squad that has undergone significant changes.

The hierarchy believe that continuity will be important as the new arrivals settle into their surroundings and the manager’s tactical ideas become more established.

While the opening results have undoubtedly created pressure to improve, Tottenham remain convinced that the investment and work completed in recent months can still deliver the desired outcome.

TEAMtalk understands that the club’s backing for De Zerbi remains strong, with no indication that the hierarchy are preparing to alter their stance despite the disappointing start.