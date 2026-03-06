Tottenham reach stunning decision on Igor Tudor sack that’ll split opinion

After holding discussions on whether to fire Igor Tudor, a report claims Tottenham have decided NOT to sack the under-fire Croatian, and there’s a stunning update on how Spurs proceed from here.

Tudor is yet to pick up a point as interim Spurs boss, with the 47-year-old overseeing three successive defeats so far.

The losing streak has exacerbated fears Tottenham are heading into the Championship. They now sit just one point above the drop zone and in truth, it’s hard to see where their next win – or even draw – is coming from.

TEAMtalk led the way late on Thursday night when sources informed our insider, Graeme Bailey, that emergency talks would be held to determine Tudor’s fate after the Crystal Palace defeat.

Complicating matters for Tudor is the fact Spurs’ hierarchy have already begun to weigh up moves for his successor.

Club icon, Robbie Keane – the current manager of Ferencvaros – is front and centre in their thoughts and he’s understood to be keen to jump ship if given the call.

But according to the latest from talkSPORT, Tottenham are holding their nerve and for now at least, they will not sack Tudor.

What’s more, the report strongly suggested Tudor will get at least two more games to turn the sinking ship around.

Spurs face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next Tuesday before travelling to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League five days later.

The report stated: ‘Tudor will continue as Tottenham manager for the immediate future, talkSPORT understands.’

They added: ‘While Spurs are reluctant to sack a manger for the second time this season the pressure will continue to grow on Tudor if they lose their upcoming Champions League last 16 first leg tie at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday and next Sunday’s Premier League trip to Liverpool.

‘If Spurs did decide Tudor is not the right man then former striker Robbie Keane, currently in charge for Hungarian champion Ferencvaros, is believed to be keen on the job.’

Appointing Keane would immediately get the fans back on side, and Spurs need all the help they can get if they’re to avoid relegation.

Nevertheless, sacking a second manager in quick succession could instil panic in a group of players who already look lost at sea. It would also give off the impression the club don’t know what they’re doing.

Whether sticking by Tudor – who has built up a reputation of being a survival specialist – or sacking the Croatian is the right call will ultimately be determined by results on the pitch.

And so far, all the signs point towards Tottenham going down if they don’t bite the bullet and make another managerial change.

