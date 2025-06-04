Tottenham will sell captain Son Heung-min on one condition this summer, and where he’s expected to go if departing has been confirmed.

Son is unquestionably the greatest South Korean footballer of all time, likely the No 1 Asian footballer of all time, and ranks extremely highly amongst the finest to pull on a Tottenham shirt.

The forward sits fifth in the club’s all-time top scorers chart with 173 goals, behind only Harry Kane (280), Jimmy Greaves (268), Bobby Smith (208) and Martin Chivers (174).

He’s also the club’s all-time leading assister in the Premier League era with 77 despite not joining the club until the age of 23.

Son finally lifted his first major trophy in Spurs colours a fortnight ago when helping Tottenham defeat Manchester United in the final of the Europa League.

However, that may prove to be one of Son’s final appearances in a Tottenham shirt, with the club now open to cashing in.

That is according to the PA news agency whose report has since been picked up by multiple outlets including the BBC.

It’s claimed interest from the Saudi Pro League – which initially arose two summers ago – is ramping back up.

Spurs are well aware sizeable bids may be on the horizon and according to the report, they will agree to sell Son if ‘significant’ sums are put on the table.

How big of a bid is required to get the green light from Tottenham was not made clear.

Tottenham triggered a one-year extension in Son’s contract in January to cover the 2025/26 season. However, he is contracted no further than that and the current window may represent Tottenham’s best and final chance to generate a substantial fee.

There are other financial factors Tottenham must always consider when the idea of selling Son comes around.

His global commercial value to the club is ‘enormous’, according to The Independent, and for the third time in four years, Spurs will tour his home country of South Korea in pre-season.

Nevertheless, now aged 32, Son is a player on the decline. Injuries hampered his season at points, though in 46 appearances he scored just 11 goals. That was Son’s lowest goals return since his first season in north London.

As such, his future is now up for discussion and if Saudi sides do thunder in with tempting bids, Tottenham are ready to say yes.

