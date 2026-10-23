Tottenham react after best player decides to quit after losing faith in De Zerbi

The best player at Tottenham has seen enough to know he must now leave, and a report has revealed how Spurs have reacted to the bombshell news.

Roberto De Zerbi is the man Spurs chose to spearhead their revival, and after guiding the club to safety last term, he played a major role in the club’s bumper summer window.

De Zerbi was cited as a key reason why Sandro Tonali chose Spurs, with the Italian midfielder going on to become the club’s most expensive ever signing at £100m.

However, Tottenham have limped out of the gate this term, and only on their seventh attempt did they secure their first win of the season.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Spurs’ slow start has already prompted arguably their best player, Pedro Porro, to want out.

The 27-year-old showed his class over the summer when helping Spain win the World Cup. Porro was even named in the team of the tournament.

Yet despite signing a new contract in north London earlier in 2026, Porro has reportedly lost faith in the project De Zerbi is presiding over.

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Pedro Porro loses faith in Roberto De Zerbi – report

The report claimed: ‘Sources say that at this stage of his career, the defender is keen to play at the highest possible level and compete for honours, something he no longer feels is achievable with Spurs.’

They added: ‘Porro only penned a new deal with the Lilywhites in the summer, but he has quickly lost faith in the project at the club.’

TEAMtalk previously broke news back on October 15 of LaLiga’s big two, Real Madrid and Barcelona, both weighing up moves for the right-back.

FI’s report went on to state Porro would ‘jump’ at the chance to join either of the Spanish super-heavyweights.

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Tottenham react to Porro bombshell

But according to a fresh update from FI published on Friday, Tottenham won’t simply throw the towel in and wave goodbye to Porro without a fight.

They stated Spurs are ‘relaxed’ about the bubbling interest in Porro and have ‘no interest’ in selling the defender in January.

The aim is therefore to oversee an uptick in results over the course of the 2026/27 season, which presumably, Spurs hope will change Porro’s mind and re-convince him north London is the place to be.

If the Spaniard’s mind isn’t for changing, the report noted Spurs will protect their asset by slapping a ‘big price tag’ on the player.

TEAMtalk previously revealed Tottenham value Porro at £75m, which would represent a world record fee for right-backs.

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