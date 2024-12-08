Jamie Carragher slams ‘braindead’ Tottenham star as Postecoglou warned he ‘won’t win anything’

Jamie Carragher criticised Yves Bissouma and Ange Postecoglou as Tottenham Hotspur were beaten by Chelsea in a seven-goal thriller on Sunday.

Tottenham got off to a fantastic start, with Dominic Solanke giving the home side the lead in just the fifth minute. A Marc Cucurella slip allowed Brennan Johnson to steal before crossing into the box, and Solanke did brilliantly to poke into the net.

Another Cucurella slip cost Chelsea in the 11th minute. Dejan Kulusevski dribbled into the box unchallenged and proceeded to send a low left-footed drive into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

Jadon Sancho gave Chelsea a lifeline by making it 2-1 before Pape Sarr headed onto the crossbar.

Following half time, a clumsy Bissouma tackle on Moises Caicedo in the box saw the referee give a penalty and Cole Palmer stepped up to convert and put Chelsea on level terms.

Palmer was instrumental to Chelsea taking the lead too. He turned Destiny Udogie inside out and had his shot blocked, which saw the ball fall to Enzo Fernandez. The Argentine smashed home on his left foot to send the travelling Chelsea fans wild.

Chelsea had another spot-kick in the 83rd minute after Sarr had a rush of blood to the head and tackled Palmer from behind in the penalty area.

Palmer continued his fantastic record from the spot by chipping Fraser Forster with a delightful Panenka penalty. Son Heung-min netted late on for Spurs, but it was not enough as Postecoglou’s side fell to a 4-3 defeat to their London rivals.

On commentary, Carragher was stunned by Bissouma’s decision to slide in and give Chelsea their first penalty, labelling it ‘braindead’ from the midfielder.

Pundits stunned by Tottenham decision-making

After the match, fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp questioned Sarr’s decision-making when handing Chelsea their second spot-kick.

“You know how skilful he [Palmer] is. That is so clumsy, that is so bad because this was the moment that cost them the game. Ridiculous challenge, you just cost your team,” Redknapp said.

“That’s two ill-disciplined [tackles] from your two defensive midfield players.”

It wasn’t just the Spurs players who came in for criticism, as Carragher also tore into Postecoglou.

“Unless he makes this team hard to beat, he won’t win anything,” the former Liverpool defender added.

“When I hear a manager say, ‘we play the same way [no matter what]’, it’s nonsense, it’s absolute rubbish.”

Carragher continued: “He [Postecoglou] said something in his interview there about how well they played. He said, ‘when we’re at our best we cause teams problems’.

“I can’t imagine any manager I played for for Liverpool, if we conceded four in a game, would say in the interview that we played well.

“I’ve never been able to get my head around certain managers who say, ‘we play a certain way and we will never change’.

“There’s this idea, this pure game, the Tottenham fans saying they’ve got their Tottenham back. You won’t win anything. You won’t challenge, [or] do anything.

“If it doesn’t change, he won’t be here next season.”

