Tottenham to escalate chase for €15m steal of a signing to bolster Postecoglou centre-back ranks in January

Tottenham have reportedly escalated their efforts to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s defensive ranks in January after their severe lack of squad strength has been brutally exposed of late.

The north London side have been decimated by injuries to key first-team players throughout the course of the season so far, none more so than Micky van de Ven at the back.

The Dutchman has been nothing short of sensational early in his Tottenham career and formed arguably the best defensive in the country through the first 10 games of the season alongside Cristian Romero.

However, the serious hamstring tear he suffered against Chelsea, alongside Romero’s red card and subsequent three-match ban in the same game left Spurs seriously short on centre-back options.

Ben Davies, Eric Dier and even Emerson Royal have been utilised since and it’s no real surprise that eight goals have been conceded in a run of three successive losses.

Things will not get any easier either as Tottenham head to champions Manchester City on Sunday, with Romero serving the last of his three-match suspension.

However, it appears that Postecoglou has realised the club made a serious error by allowing Joe Rodon Rodon and Japhet Tanganga to leave on loan and then selling Davinson Sanchez after the English window had shut.

To that end, another central defender will arrive in the new year, with Spurs linked to a plethora of names. And one that has been spoken about recently is Royale Union Saint-Gilloise star about signing Koki Machida.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most valuable English players: Jude Bellingham leads the way, Kane and Rashford follow behind

Machida a cheap option for injury-hit Tottenham

It was also stated the Jupiler Pro League side have put a €15m price tag on the defender and that has been backed up by L’Avenir, who have added an update on Postecoglou’s chase for the 26-year-old.

Earlier this week, Union Saint-Gilloise CEO Philippe Bormans said: “Reinforcement in the winter transfer window will only be necessary if there is a departure.”

Indeed, Bormans is fully aware that some of his top stars are attracting plenty of interest, with Japan international Machida chief among them.

It’s claimed that Tottenham’s interest in the centre-back is ‘very real’, although an official offer has not yet been made.

And while Union Saint-Gilloise don’t want to lose Machida in the next window, it’s reported that an offer of €15m should get the job done.

The report goes on to add that the Belgian club’s ideal scenario would be to sell in January and then get him back on loan until the end of this season. However, given Tottenham’s need for reinforcements, that would be a completely pointless option.

L’Avenir goes on to add that a move to Spurs can take Machida to the next level as they are ‘obviously be a great destination’.

Tottenham will be hoping whatever back four Postecoglou puts out against City on Sunday can stand firm against what is sure to be a tidal wave of pressure from the hosts.

READ MORE: Postecoglou plans to snare ‘elite’ £87m centre-back to sort Tottenham defence for a decade