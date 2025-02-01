Tottenham are reportedly trying to push through two signings they were planning on making in the summer as the growing injury crisis and the distinct threat of relegation forces Daniel Levy’s hand in the final days of the winter transfer window.

The early January deal to land goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky looked like it might pave the way for a busy January for Ange Postecoglou’s injury-hit squad but that’s not proven to be the case at all.

PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani was the first to knock back Tottenham approaches, having ended up at Juventus instead, but there was still hope two or three deals could be done before the window shuts on Monday.

A proposed swoop for Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel then bit the buffers as the French talent decided against a switch to north London, despite Levy flying out to secure the transfer.

And, after it was reported that a deal had been struck with Milan for centre-back Fikayo Tomori, the England defender also decided to swat away Tottenham offers to leave the club grabbing at thin air.

Latest reports suggest they are hopeful of beating Aston Villa to the signing of Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, but Football.London states that Spurs could now try and conclude deals for two major summer targets in order to give Postecoglou’s squad some much-needed relief.

Lille midfielder Angel Gomes and Southampton’s Tyler Dibling are the two names being mentioned.

Talented winger Dibling has not featured for the Saints since the 3-1 defeat to Manchester United in the middle of January, where he was taken off shortly after the hour mark after picking up an ankle injury.

He was, however, on the bench for their 2-1 Premier League win at fellow relegation strugglers Ipswich Town on Saturday. The fact that was back available again has seemingly given Tottenham the green light to make their move for a player who is currently valued at around £55million.

There is also the possibility that Spurs could send Tyrese Hall in the opposite direction to sweeten the deal for Dibling, with Southampton known admirers of the young midfielder.

Gomes brings control but more injury concerns

As for Gomes, Tottenham have been heavily tipped to sign the England midfielder on a free transfer this summer – although the fact that the former Manchester United star has been plagued by injury issues this season must raise more alarm bells for Spurs’ already FULL medical room.

Gomes has scored twice in 18 appearances in all competitions so far this season but has also been bothered by a nagging calf injury. He would, however, give Tottenham something they don’t always have in their midfield – control, given his quality on possession and passing ability.

It just remains to be seen whether Levy can pull off either deal before Monday’s deadline or end up facing even more disappointment after the Tel and Tomori rejections.

