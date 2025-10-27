Tottenham could finally land a striker they missed out on three years ago

Tottenham are reportedly keen on a former target who will be made available for just £20million in January, which is far cheaper than the transfer they missed out on a few years ago.

Spurs have struggled to nail signing a replacement for Harry Kane, who left in 2023. Richarlison, Mathys Tel and Dominic Solanke have failed to have a massively meaningful impact to this point, and summer loanee Randal Kolo Muani us yet to have chance to do so.

Had Dusan Vlahovic come through the door in 2022, when Spurs wanted to sign him, Kane could have been given direct competition.

Indeed, when Vlahovic signed for Juventus in the January of that year, Tottenham and Arsenal were both among his suitors, but the Italian outfit reaped the rewards of his signing – 62 goals and 15 assists in 156 games.

But Vlahovic is out of contract in the summer and Juve are therefore ready to sell before he leaves for nothing – TBRFootball reports he’ll be made available for just £20million.

Most clubs are said to be expecting a summer transfer on a free, given Vlahovic can sign a pre-contract agreement in January.

However, Juve are open to giving him a new deal and then selling, and Tottenham are said to be ‘open to a deal’ in the winter, where it’s suggested other interested sides – Chelsea, Barcelona and Bayern Munich among them – are not thinking about that.

The report suggests that gives Tottenham the advantage in the hunt for Vlahovic.

DON’T MISS: ⚪️ Ranking FIVE dazzling Tottenham left wing January targets: Dream signing to Brazilian sensation

Vlahovic far cheaper than when Spurs missed

When Tottenham and Co missed out on Vlahovic in 2022, he commanded a £66.6million transfer.

As such, if they landed him for £20million, while it’s more than the free transfer that some are expecting, it’s just a third of the transfer fee Juve paid.

And given Spurs are showing they’d be willing to pay despite other sides expecting a free transfer battle, that could give them the upper hand in Juventus’ eyes, with the Italian side more happy to negotiate with them than others.

Previous reports suggesting Juve could cancel Vlahovic’s deal seem to have gone out of the window, and given the current report, it seems those plans were never really in place.

Tottenham round-up: Spurs man open to Real move

One Tottenham man, Luka Vuskovic, who is yet to play for Spurs and is currently out on loan with Hamburg, has suggested he’d like to play for Real Madrid one day.

He said: “Well… Real Madrid is Real Madrid, but every club you play for is an honour and a privilege. I don’t have a special club other than Hajduk.”

Meanwhile, with Real interest in Micky van de Ven confirmed, Spurs have moved to keep him at the club by sticking a €100million price tag on him, per a report.

And, TEAMtalk is aware Tottenham are among the clubs interested in bringing Mason Greenwood back to England.

Who’s Tottenham’s best Serie A signing in last decade?