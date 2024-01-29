Tottenham ready to hijack West Ham transfer, with arrival to force Postecoglou’s own signing out

Tottenham could succeed where West Ham look destined to fail by signing one of European football’s most in-demand wingers, according to a trusted source.

Spurs have already landed Timo Werner this month when securing a six-month loan agreement with RB Leipzig. Werner, 27, has primarily played on the left wing in north London so far and Spurs hold an option to buy in the summer worth £15.5m.

However, despite a new central midfielder – such as Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher – being Tottenham’s No 1 focus in the final days of the window, Tottenham have looked at bolstering their forward line further.

Indeed, a move for Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa was explored, though Tottenham were reluctant to stump up the full €30m asking price.

Brentford showed no hesitation when swooping in and capitalising on Tottenham’s concerns. The Bees have forged an agreement in principle and will loan Nusa back to Club Brugge for the remainder of the campaign.

Additional reasons why Nusa is joining Brentford rather than Tottenham – aside from the money aspect – were detailed here.

With Nusa off the table, trusted reporter Ben Jacobs has claimed Tottenham have emerged as a contender to sign West Ham target, Ibrahim Osman.

The 19-year-old left winger plays for Danish side Nordsjaelland. The Hammers have seen a bid worth €18m-plus rejected and Nordsjaelland are refusing to back down from their €25m valuation.

West Ham are reluctant to pay the full fee this month. As such, Jacobs revealed they’ve left the door ajar for rival sides like Brighton and Crystal Palace to strike. Furthermore, West Ham have begun to explore a loan move for Al-Ittihad’s Jota instead.

A six-month loan for the ex-Celtic ace would tie the Hammers over until the summer, at which point they may reignite their interest in Osman.

However, the latest from Jacobs has revealed that while West Ham haven’t thrown in the towel regarding signing Osman just yet, a move to Spurs could actually lay in wait.

Tottenham want summer switch; number of suitors swells to EIGHT

Taking to X, Jacobs reported Tottenham are one of a cluster of sides who are sizing up Osman in the summer.

Of course, signing Osman in six months’ time hinges on West Ham failing to get a deal over the line before the winter window deadline (Thursday – 11pm).

“If Osman fails to move in the next few days there are new summer-only suitors, alongside West Ham and Brighton,” wrote Jacobs.

“Spurs, Monaco, Wolfsburg, Borussia Monchengladbach and Bologna are all considering a move if Osman stays at Nordsjaelland.”

Osman would spell trouble for Werner

Osman plays predominantly on the left wing and it stands to reason if he were brought to Tottenham, the option in Timo Werner’s loan deal would be ignored.

Son Heung-min and Richarlison are Ange Postecoglou’s first and second options at centre-forward. That’s placed Werner out on the left flank so far and logic dictates it’ll be one or the other between Werner and Osman next season.

Indeed, with Tottenham also having Manor Solomon and Brennan Johnson on their books, there’d be little sense in signing Werner outright along with Osman too.

