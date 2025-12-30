Tottenham to obliterate transfer record in spectacular striker swoop, as two perfect winger targets emerge

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to smash their transfer record after making a huge offer for one of European football’s most in-form strikers, while sources have revealed two potential targets to replace Crystal Palace-bound Brennan Johnson.

Besides the hugely inconsistent and injury-prone Richarlison, Spurs have had real issues in the striking department this season, with Dominic Solanke still on the sidelines with an ankle injury that was initially expected to take weeks to resolve, which has now turned into months.

Loan signing Randal Kolo Muani has hardly hit the ground running either, notching twice in 17 outings, both of which came in a Champions League loss to his parent club PSG, as the Frenchman still awaits his first Premier League strike for Tottenham.

Tottenham go big for Aghehowa

Given those striker issues, a fresh report that emerged on Tuesday claims that Tottenham have made an offer worth £86million (€98.5m / $116m) to sign FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa.

Having a genuine No.9 who is a real threat through the middle could make a world of difference for Thomas Frank and spark a Spurs attack that has faltered at times this season, especially at home.

Aghehowa certainly has the presence and goalscoring ability to do just that, having taken his game to new heights since swapping Atletico Madrid for life in Portugal.

The 21-year-old has scored 18 goals already this season, adding to his 25 goals last term, and has attracted plenty of interest as a result. However, Porto have stood firm on their valuation, pointing all interested clubs to his €100m (£86m) release clause.

However, reports from Spain suggest that Tottenham are now willing to pay that amount to bring the prolific frontman to north London in 2026, with an offer having already been tabled.

But here comes the warning shot Spurs fans. The report comes from dubious Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, who are renowned for taking a bit of a punt with their transfer news.

That’s not to say that it can’t happen, although it’s also unclear as to whether any offer will be accepted in January or will have to wait until the summer.

You could, however, argue that Frank needs a new No.9 on board as quickly as possible, with his job now potentially on the line after initially making a bright start to life in north London.

Tottenham chasing two Johnson replacements

With Brennan Johnson mulling over a move to Crystal Palace imminently, sources have confirmed two exciting replacement targets for Tottenham.

Spurs are gearing up for a busy January window that now looks like it will begin with the exit of last season’s top scorer and Europa League final hero Johnson, with a £35million switch to Selhurst Park already pencilled in – should the Wales international give it the green light, amid interest from Bournemouth as well.

Respected journalist David Ornstein claims a move to Palace is the likeliest outcome for the 24-year-old, however, leading to Tottenham turning their attention to potential replacements.

And our very own insider, Fraser Fletcher, has confirmed that RB Leipzig’s exciting young winger Yan Diomande is a player who is firmly on Spurs’ radar.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international, who has notched seven goals and four assists so far this term, is open to a Premier League move this winter, according to sources close to him.

Sources also indicate that Tottenham have scouted him extensively and held advanced discussions with his representatives, viewing him as a dynamic addition to bolster the flanks.

Perhaps a more surprising option is Man City’s Oscar Bobb.

The 22-year-old Norwegian attacker is stylistically similar to the Savinho profile Spurs chased last summer, with the player also having admirers in north London.

Bobb’s limited minutes at City this season, compounded by recent injury setbacks, could open the door for a loan or permanent switch.

Tottenham are not alone in their interest, however, with Crystal Palace, Fulham and Borussia Dortmund also keeping tabs on Bob’s situation.

Udinese star emerges on Tottenham’s radar

Our sources can also confirm that Tottenham and Chelsea are two of FIVE Premier League clubs tracking Udinese defender Oumar Solet, while several other top European sides are also showing interest in the player.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding since arriving at Udinese in January from Red Bull Salzburg and has started all 17 of the club’s Serie A matches this season.

Solet’s form has seen him attract a great deal of attention with the likes of both Milan sides and Roma all impressed. However, we understand that a move to England could well be on the cards for the French talent.

Indeed, we can reveal that in recent weeks a number of sides, including Tottenham, have been paying close attention to his displays.

Thomas Frank is keen to add more competition for starting pair Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, especially given continued Roma links with Radu Dragusin, who has only just returned to action following his ACL injury.