Tottenham ‘ready to offer’ €35m to seal dazzling Inter Milan transfer

Tottenham are being linked with an impressive move for Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi

Tottenham are ready to bid €35m for a goal-scoring midfielder and Inter Milan’s surprise stance on a January sale has been revealed by a report.

Tottenham have found Serie A fertile ground for signing new players in recent years. Indeed, Guglielmo Vicario, Radu Dragusin, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski were all bought from Italian clubs.

And according to a fresh update from SpazioInter.it, Spurs have once again fixed their gaze on Serie A.

It’s claimed Tottenham are ‘ready to offer 35 million euros’ to secure the signing of Inter Milan midfielder, Davide Frattesi.

The 25-year-old joined Inter from Sassuolo for a season-long loan last year. The deal contained an obligation to buy worth €29m that was activated ahead of the current campaign.

Manager Simone Inzaghi is said to ‘highly value’ Frattesi, though his protestations might not prevent Inter’s hierarchy from sanctioning a sale.

Inter are reportedly not in the healthiest place financially and ‘budgetary needs could push the management to seriously evaluate an offer of this magnitude.’

That isn’t likely to go down well with Inzaghi whose side are in a title race in Serie A and remain unbeaten in the Champions League group phase without conceding a goal.

Nonetheless, the club’s overarching needs will come first and if Tottenham do launch a bid, it may well succeed.

Why Frattesi starts for Italy but not Inter

Frattesi operates primarily as an attack-minded central midfielder and has been a regular scorer of goals throughout his career.

The Italian notched seven goals in Serie A for Sassuolo during the 2022/23 campaign. That was followed up by a return of six league goals in his loan season at Inter. Frattesi has scored three more for Inter in Serie A this time around and that’s despite starting just five out of a possible 13 league matches.

Inzaghi can call upon a cluster of high calibre players for the three positions in his midfield. Aside from Frattesi, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Piotr Zielinski and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are also on the books.

As such, Frattesi has actually emerged as more of a guaranteed starter for Italy when compared to his playing time at club level over the last few years.

Since making his senior debut in 2022, Frattesi has made 25 appearances for Italy, scoring eight goals along the way.

A prior report from InterLive in November – that also detailed Tottenham’s interest – claimed Frattesi was growing unhappy at not being an automatic pick at Inter.

His apparent dissatisfaction combined with a hefty Tottenham bid and Inter’s willingness to cash in could prove the perfect storm for Spurs in January.

Latest Tottenham news – Reguilon, Son, Romero

In other news, reports in Spain claim Getafe are ready to rescue Sergio Reguilon from his never-ending nightmare at Tottenham.

Reguilon – who hasn’t played a match for Spurs since the 2021/22 season – is not in Postecoglou’s plans and could secure a return to LaLiga in January by joining Getafe.

Elsewhere, GiveMeSport remarkably claim Man Utd and Ruben Amorim view Son Heung-min as a viable transfer target.

However, the chances of United securing a deal look slim at best, not least because Tottenham have already set about extending Son’s contract.

Finally, talkSPORT reported: ‘Tottenham risk losing defender Cristian Romero if they fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.’

The Argentine is on Real Madrid’s radar and the suggestion is Romero could push to leave Spurs if they fail to qualify for Europe’s premier competition once again.