Tottenham are ready to pay the asking price for Karl Etta Eyong

Tottenham are reported to be ‘ready’ to pay the release clause for a LaLiga striker who has netted just seven goals in the Spanish top flight this season.

Spurs’ season still hangs in the balance, as they started the weekend just a point above West Ham, who occupy the final relegation place. The north London club is planning for life still in the Premier League next season, but change is required.

Roberto De Zerbi has his side playing far better footballer than his last two predecessors, but will still want to improve his squad.

With only one man above 10 goals in the Premier League for them this season – Richarlison – up top is the place to start.

Reports in Spain suggest Tottenham are ‘ready’ to pay the €30million (£26m) release clause for Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong.

The report suggests De Zerbi believes the 22-year-old can come in and make an immediate impact in the Spurs attack.

Indeed, the club wants to sign somebody who can immediately adapt to life at the club, and seeing Etta Eyong as that man, they have made initial contact to enquire about his situation.

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Etta Eyong not the finished product

If Tottenham are going to sign a new striker, they should be looking at somebody with Premier League experience, or at least with a good body of work behind them.

Etta Eyong, to this point, is neither. At 22 years old, this is his first full season in LaLiga, after handfuls of appearances here and there, around productive seasons in academy sides.

In 28 LaLiga games this term, the Cameroonian has seven goals and four assists.

That places him below Richarlison for goals, having played only one game fewer. While Etta Eyong certainly has promise, that he’s not yet an established top striker means Tottenham should probably be looking elsewhere.

They’ll need goals to lift them next season and the Cameroonian doesn’t guarantee those at the minute.

That said, Spurs might not have the pulling power to land a big-name striker, providing they stay in the Premier League – and definitely not if they don’t – so they might have to make do with some lesser talents this summer.