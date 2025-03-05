Benjamin Sesko and Mathys Tel could both be signed at Tottenham

Tottenham are reportedly willing to enter the race for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko even if they complete the signing of Mathys Tel in the summer.

Spurs could have a very different look to their attack next season to the options they’ve had this season. For a start, it’s almost certain Timo Werner won’t be there, and Son Heung-min’s form dropping has Tottenham wary he’ll not feature as often next term.

But since the start of this season, they’ve recruited Tel, who’s looked promising and could be signed permanently for £45million in the summer should they choose.

They could also look to sign Leipzig’s Sesko, as per GIVEMESPORT. That report states the north Londoners are ‘refusing to rule out the possibility’ of entering the race for Sesko even if they sign Tel permanently.

Sesko has a release clause in his deal which could rise to £66.95million (€80m/$86.3m) by the end of the season.

Spurs are aware attempting to get the striker could be an ‘uphill battle’ with his form gaining him widespread interest.

Spurs could shell big money

If they were to get both Sesko and Tel, though, Tottenham would be paying approximately £112million, but could transform their attack.

Tel, having played often as a central striker, would likely play out on the left if Sesko – who has 17 goals and five assists this season – joined to play through the middle.

The Leipzig man would be competition for Dominic Solanke, who’s been out injured for some time and could benefit from being pushed hard by a competitor, helping him get back up to speed.

It would be good for Spurs to have a wealth of attacking options, and they believe recruiting Sesko ‘matches the ambition’ they’re planning to show.

There is no pressure on a move for Tel currently, as Fabrizio Romano has stated: “Tel situation is quiet now, full focus on the pitch. He just arrived one month ago, so Spurs want to give him time to adapt, perform and then discuss his future.”

Tottenham round-up: Dibling confidence

Tottenham believe there will be no issues with a deal for Tyler Dibling, as he’s ‘sold on’ a move already, and will be available for potentially as low as £30million in the summer.

A separate report has stated that a move will begin to take shape as soon as Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League is confirmed.

Meanwhile, a Tottenham fan has described Jack Grealish as “the man” to replace Son at the club.

In response, Darren Bent suggested 28-year-old Grealish looks in “unbelievable nick” which suggests he could indeed do so, as Son wavers.

