Tottenham ready to put Richarlison money to good use as big offer expected for £60million man

Tottenham are reportedly ready to use the money they expect to receive from a ‘big-money offer’ for Richarlison to sign a new centre-back.

The Brazilian striker has not fared particularly well during his time with Spurs. Last season, he was behind Harry Kane and Heung-min Son in the pecking order, and even when he did play, they took the majority of the chances.

That meant Richarlison scored just once in the Premier League. This season, with Kane gone, he’s been given more of a role than previously.

The Brazilian bagged a brace in the 4-0 thumping of Newcastle on Sunday. However, his overall body of work this season has been underwhelming, with Richarlison notching just once in the league prior to today.

Richarlison has had some off-field issues which can’t have helped matters on it, and Spurs have kept faith in him as he works through them.

It was suggested that would remain the case throughout the season.

However, with interest from the Saudi Pro League ramping up, it seems Tottenham have made their decision.

Indeed, two sources have now confirmed that Richarlison has been transfer-listed by the north London outfit, with a view to getting him out the door in January.

Tottenham have mentally spent Richarlison funds

The first of those reports stated Daniel Levy will ask for the £60million Tottenham paid to Everton for the Brazilian’s services last summer back from whoever wants to buy him.

A report from Football Insider reinforces that Spurs are expecting a big offer for the striker.

Indeed, they state Tottenham are ‘ready to cash in’ if a ‘big-money offer’ is received from one of the Saudi sides tracking him. It seems they’ve already spent the money in their head, too.

The report suggests the north London outfit are ‘increasingly likely to accept an offer and use the raised funds to sign a new centre-back’.

Defensive issues apparent

It’s apparent that the centre of the defence needs a boost at the moment. If the two main centre-backs, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, were available, everything would be fine.

However, the former is injured, and his understudy, Eric Dier, picked up a knock not long after. That coincided with Romero’s suspension, which didn’t help matters.

As such, Ben Davies is having to fill in at centre-back, despite being past his prime and having just come back from an injury of his own.

Tottenham have slipped from top to fifth in the Premier League since Van de Ven has been sidelined, and they need to make sure that doesn’t continue.

Ben Godfrey and Illia Zabarnyi are two of the names which have cropped up recently.

With £60million, Spurs could probably sign both, so it’ll be interesting to see if they go for quantity, or look at a bigger name, but use more, or even all, of the cash they’re set to receive.

