Tottenham ready to renew interest in Championship standout despite Man City having buy-back option

Tottenham are reportedly keeping tabs on highly-rated Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in a somewhat surprising development.

Club scouts are said to have been monitoring the 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international, with Bazunu first appearing on Spurs’ radar last season.

Football Insider reports that the former Manchester City stopper fits the profile of player that the north London club are looking to invest in, with Tottenham placing an emphasis on signing up-and-coming talent that can develop under Ange Postecoglou.

Bazunu has played every minute in the Championship for Southampton so far this season, conceding 27 goals in 17 games as Russell Martin’s men currently sit fourth in the table.

The 6ft 2in stopper moved to St Mary’s in a reported £15million deal from City in the summer of 2022, having impressed during a loan spell at Southampton’s south coast rivals Portsmouth.

However, Football Insider adds that it’s been widely reported City hold the option to buy the goalkeeper back from Southampton.

Bazunu struggled in his first season in the Premier League, conceding 61 goals and keeping five clean sheets in 37 appearances across all competitions as Saints were relegated.

But the fact that he remains under contract until 2027 at least means Southampton can command a decent price.

Reports of a move to Tottenham are a little surprising though, given their current goalkeeping situation is fairly strong already.

Vicario firmly established as Tottenham No.1

Gugliemo Vicario has been nothing short of a revelation since signing from Empoli for a reported initial fee of £17.2million, which currently looks like an absolute steal.

The 27-year-old, who has ousted Hugo Lloris and Fraser Forster from the starting line-up, has kept four clean sheets and conceded 15 goals in 12 Premier League outings so far.

Forster, meanwhile, remains a more than adequate back-up option with plenty of experience who has mostly played well when called upon.

As for Lloris, Tottenham are said to be keen to terminate their former skipper’s contract and allow him to look for a new club as a free agent. That could happen as soon as January.

The World Cup winner’s deal is up at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Spurs will be looking to bounce back from successive Premier League defeats when they host Aston Villa on Sunday knowing a victory will send them third in the table behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

