Tottenham to scout trio of stars from European heavyweight with one name firmly in frame for January move

Tottenham scouts are expected to be in attendance for Tuesday evening’s Champions League clash between Galatasaray and Bayern Munich as they monitor a trio of stars from the Turkish giants.

Spurs are reportedly ready to send as money as four scouts to keep an eye on Galatasaray’s Kerem Akturkoglu, Victor Nelsson and Sacha Boey, as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.

The north London side have a decent relationship with the Turkish giants after selling Davinson Sanchez to them late in the summer before also allowing misfit midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to seal a loan switch to Istanbul.

Postecoglou is keeping his options open over which areas of his team to bolster in the new year, although it’s thought that a central striker and another centre-back are high on his list of priorities.

And, while Nelsson certainly fits into the former category, it’s Akturkogu who is said to be the main focus of Tottenham’s attention.

The 25-year-old winger is also on the radar of Aston Villa and Everton, although reports suggest that Atletico Madrid will also be keeping an eye on Akturkogu. Indeed, the LaLiga outfit could look to jump ahead of Spurs in the race for the Turkey international by watching him in action in a huge match against Beskitas later on Sunday.

Akturkoglu has scored five goals and added seven assists from 16 games this season and is believed to have numerous other clubs monitoring his fine form so far.

The attacker’s current contract expires in 2026 and there are reports that he has rejected an improved deal worth €1million per year.

But the fact that Tottenham have already done business with Galatasaray over the summer is said to leave them as frontrunners to sign any players from the Turkish side.

DON’T MISS: Every Premier League player who is out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season

Tottenham pushing for Akturkoglu deal

And, at this stage, it looks as if Akturkoglu is the frontrunner for a move, although deals for centre-back Nelsson or right-back Boey cannot be ruled out.

Nelsson was a major Spurs target over the summer, while Frenchman Boey earned many plaudits for his outstanding display in Galatasaray’s shock Champions League win at Manchester United earlier in October.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are back in action on Monday evening when they host London rivals Fulham in the Premier League.

Postecoglou will be without influential midfielder Yves Bissouma through suspension for that game, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg expected to step in and play alongside Pape Matar Sarr.

READ MORE: Tottenham told phenomenal deal at Man Utd expense would take them to ‘next level’ amid ‘amazing’ Levy work